MOH looking into suggestions to improve queueing system for polyclinics to manage high demand

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will look into suggestions to improve the queue situation and the online appointment booking system at polyclinics.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Monday (May 8) in response to suggestions by MPs such as Liang Eng Hwa (MP for Bukit Panjang SMC), Ang Wei Neng (MP for West Coast GRC) and Tan Wu Meng (MP for Jurong GRC).

The MPs raised concerns about their residents being unable to get appointments at the polyclinics, and offered suggestions such as integrating the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) GP clinics into one unified online booking process, implementing a queue system for appointments, and making it more attractive for people to approach CHAS GP clinics instead of polyclinics.

GP clinics, family physician clinics can also provide primary care

In his response to the MPs, Puthucheary said that a “high proportion” of the polyclinics' workload indeed comes from senior residents.

Regarding Liang's suggestion to make CHAS GP clinics a more attractive and viable option for residents, Puthucheary said that MOH is moving towards having polyclinics work with GP and family physician clinics.

"We do want for residents to understand that these are part of the continuum of primary care services," he said.

The senior minister of state also said that the MOH will look into Ang’s suggestion to implement a queueing system for appointments.

He explained that the ministry is trying to improve primary care service by expanding its network of polyclinics and tapping on the GP and family physician clinics that are in the neighbourhood.

Tan suggested that there can be future pilot projects to integrate CHAS general practitioner clinics into an online booking system, if there is interest from the clinics.

He noted that Tan's suggestion to integrate CHAS general practitioner clinics into an online booking system was worth studying and promised that the health ministry will look into improving access to primary care services.

