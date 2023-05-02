Japan's Mister Donut opening at Junction 8 on May 21, prices from S$2.30-S$2.50

Whether it’s for fun get-together, a comfort night-in, or family cookout sessions, just Deliveroo it when hunger hits! Order your meals, groceries and essentials on Deliveroo, now with up to 50% off from hundreds of brands! Discover more here

Japan's famed doughnut chain Mister Donut is finally hitting our shores.

It will open its first Singapore outlet at Junction 8 on May 21, 2023.

One can expect its famous Pon De Ring mochi doughnuts alongside other selections like the Yeast Donut in flavours like Honey Dip and Sugar Raised.

There are also the French Cruller doughnuts in flavours like Angel French and Custard Strawberry French.

Singapore-exclusive flavours

The Singapore outlet will carry country-exclusive flavours of Pon De Ring Chocolate and Strawberry Chocolate.

From S$2.30

According to Mister Donut, the doughnuts range between S$2.30 to S$2.50 each.

There are also bundle purchases:

Six doughnuts for S$14

10 pieces for S$23

Each customer is limited to a maximum purchase of 10 doughnuts (Pon De Ring capped at four pieces) per transaction.

The press release mentioned that in order to ensure quality, doughnuts are produced and sold in limited quantities.

Thus, outlet operating hours will be subject to "sold-out timing".

Mister Donut

Address: 9 Bishan Place #02-27A, Junction 8, Singapore 579837

Top image from WAttention Plaza Facebook and Mister Donut.