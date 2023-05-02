Japan's Mister Donut opening at Junction 8 on May 21, prices from S$2.30-S$2.50

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Japan's famed doughnut chain Mister Donut is finally hitting our shores.
It will open its first Singapore outlet at Junction 8 on May 21, 2023.
One can expect its famous Pon De Ring mochi doughnuts alongside other selections like the Yeast Donut in flavours like Honey Dip and Sugar Raised.
There are also the French Cruller doughnuts in flavours like Angel French and Custard Strawberry French.
Singapore-exclusive flavours
The Singapore outlet will carry country-exclusive flavours of Pon De Ring Chocolate and Strawberry Chocolate.
From S$2.30
According to Mister Donut, the doughnuts range between S$2.30 to S$2.50 each.
There are also bundle purchases:
- Six doughnuts for S$14
- 10 pieces for S$23
Each customer is limited to a maximum purchase of 10 doughnuts (Pon De Ring capped at four pieces) per transaction.
The press release mentioned that in order to ensure quality, doughnuts are produced and sold in limited quantities.
Thus, outlet operating hours will be subject to "sold-out timing".
Mister Donut
Address: 9 Bishan Place #02-27A, Junction 8, Singapore 579837
Top image from WAttention Plaza Facebook and Mister Donut.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.