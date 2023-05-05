2 men whack each other with motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint, police investigating

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating two men for fighting with motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The fight was believed to have occurred on Apr. 28, while a police report was made on May 3.

The two men, aged 32 and 47 respectively, were detained while entering Singapore on May 3 with assistance from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

What caused the fight?

According to preliminary investigations, the fight was apparently caused by queue-cutting along the viaduct leading to the departure motorcycle zone at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Both men then allegedly shoved their vehicles against one another before getting off and fighting with their helmets.

What went down

The fight was captured in a 10-second video by TikTok user @itsirwan._ and uploaded onto Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC).

As of time of writing, it has garnered more than 11,000 views and 1,200 shares.

It began with a man in a royal blue jacket hurling his red motorcycle helmet at the other man.

The latter, clad in a lilac t-shirt, then fell to the ground before receiving a punch to his head.

His head appeared to hit the wall while ducking.

Taking only a few seconds to recover, the man who fell proceeded to grab his own motorcycle helmet and fling it at his opponent.

The man in the blue jacket then returned his blows.

Despite losing grip of his helmet, the man in the lilac shirt grabbed the other’s jacket and continued to brawl, while other motorcyclists stared at the scene unfolding in front of them.

Police investigating

The SPF added that they will not tolerate acts of violence which disturb public peace, and that both men are under investigation for the offence of affray under Section 267B of the Penal Code 1871.

This offence carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Top images via TikTok/@itsirwan._