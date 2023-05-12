S'pore influencer Melissa Koh gives birth to 3rd son

Singapore influencer Melissa Koh has given birth to her third son, named Oliver Elias Chen.

She shared the news on Instagram on May 12.

The birth comes weeks after her second child, Asher Matthias Chen, passed away. He was to turn two in June.

On May 2, Koh wrote about "navigating this very confusing time of grief and joy", as she was getting ready to welcome Oliver to the world so soon after Asher's passing.

She said:

"Welcoming new life in our family isn’t meant to overcome or erase the pain from the loss of baby Asher, neither will it replace him and fill that void in our hearts."

A day after, she wrote a touching tribute to Asher, saying that he would have been "the most fun-loving, life-giving and sweet kor kor (older brother)".

