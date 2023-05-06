Masakan Shaik Sabri caterer suspended until further notice after severe cockroach infestation in Bedok kitchen

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the food business operation of Masakan Shaik Sabri Pte Ltd with effect from May 4, 2023 until further notice.

An inspection of the premises that day revealed a severe infestation of live cockroaches among other non-compliances.

Food safety lapses included poor housekeeping and unclean premises were also detected.

Masakan Shaik Sabri is located at 3015 Bedok North Street 5 #05-19, Shimei East Kitchen, Singapore 486350.

In the interest of public health, SFA directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

The licensee is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

The industry and consumers must also play their part, SFA said, while it continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced.

All food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements.

If convicted, offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$10,000 and/or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

Top photo via Masakan Shaik Sabri Facebook