S'porean man, 29, in a romantic relationship with sex worker jailed for helping her rent condo as brothel

A Singaporean man met a woman over WeChat and discovered she was a sex worker almost half a year later.

After he confronted her, they became a couple and he helped her rent a unit for her brothel.

The police arrested 29-year-old Lim Meng Hwee on Aug. 10, 2022 — two years after they raided the woman's brothel.

Met over WeChat

According to court documents, Lim met the 36-year-old China national over WeChat around December 2019. They entered into a romantic relationship from around June 2020 onwards.

In May 2020, the woman asked Lim if he could help her rent a condominium unit in the Mount Sophia area.

Suspecting she was a sex worker, Lim searched various vice-related websites.

Help her rent a condo for her brothel

Lim confronted her after he found her advertisement for sexual services.

Despite her admission that she was a sex worker, Lim agreed to rent the unit on her behalf, knowing she intended to use it as a brothel.

She even reminded him not to rent the unit if the building had a security guard, and he knew it was to prevent suspicions.

Became romantically involved after helping her

On May 24, 2020, Lim met the unit's owner and claimed he was renting the unit for his own stay.

After he acquired the lease, Lim handed the keys over to the woman, who provided sexual services to customers until Aug. 20, 2020, when the police raided the unit.

The woman also paid Lim a total of S$700, which she earned from her sex work, for the unit's WiFi and utility bills.

Tried to hide their involvement

A day after the police caught the woman, Lim deleted all the messages between them, including on SMS, WeChat and WhatsApp.

According to court documents, the woman turned witness against him.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating the unit's owner and another charge of contravening the Women's Charter for renting the unit to use as a brothel.

Another charge of obstructing the course of justice was taken into consideration.

11 weeks jail

A district judge handed him 11 weeks in jail on Apr. 28, 2023.

The prosecutor stated that there is a strong public interest in deterring such offences, and it was significant that his actions allowed a brothel to operate in a residential area for almost three months.

Top image via Google Streetview