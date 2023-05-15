Man in China rides pirate ship like he's at the park & talks on phone like it's no big deal

This is a pirate ship ride.

This is how it feels like to sit on a pirate ship ride.

A pirate ship will swing perpendicularly, up to a 75-degree angle.

Most ride-goers will sit in the pirate ship's designated seats to prevent incurring injuries while enjoying the ride.

But not this one man in Nanjing, China.

Going against the tide

In a video that has been going viral on Chinese social media, the man went against the tide by straddling a seat's backrest.

The man looked unfazed while the ride swung vertically. Meanwhile, ride-goers behind him could be seen hanging onto their ride handles for dear life.

At one point in time, the man even talked on his phone while taking a puff of his cigarette.

According to Chinese news aggregator Ling Qing Media, the incident happened in an amusement park in Nanjing.

You can watch the video for yourself here.

The highest form of poetry

The video of the unfazed man has caused many netizens to lament about life.

"This must be the only time in your life you can stand a little taller than others," one netizen wrote.

"There's no ship in the modern world that is good enough for him," another wrote.

“The highest form of poetry stems from a person's embodiment of independence amongst the rabble," one commenter said.

Meanwhile, other commenters pointed out that the man's antic was dangerous, cautioning people against mimicking such actions.

Top image via @dykifoytc37s/Douyin.