S'porean man accused of suffocating 3-month-old baby to death with pillow

A 31-year-old man has been accused of suffocating a three-month old baby with a pillow, causing her death.

He has received one charge of causing the death of a person below 14 years of age.

Members of the same household

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the incident happened on Dec. 3, 2022, at Block 447A, along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

Mustaqim Rosli had supposedly placed a pillow on top of the face of Nur Misha Syaifa Binte Mustaqim, with his hand atop the pillow, causing her to suffocate and die.

Both the accused and the victim were members of the same household.

The charge sheets also said that Mustaqim had frequent contact with the alleged victim, although it did not mention how they were related.

He was first charged in Dec. 2022.

Faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty

He is due to return to court on Jun. 1 and is currently out on bail at S$15,000.

Should he be found guilty, he faces up to 20 years' imprisonment and is also liable for a fine and caning.

