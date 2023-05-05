M'sian man, 22, married to his school teacher, 48

They first met in 2016, when he was 15 and she was 41.

Back then, Jamilah Mohd was assigned to teach Bahasa Melayu to Muhammad Danial Ahmad Ali's class, Harian Metro reported.

Today, they are happily married.

How they first met

Danial, 22, admitted he did not expect to find himself being romantically attracted to 48-year-old Jamilah.

They first met when he was a secondary three student, when she was assigned to teach his class Bahasa Melayu.

While he admired her warm personality, their relationship at that time was nothing more than a student-teacher relationship without any romantic feelings.

Jamilah taught Danial's class for only a year.

When Danial was in secondary four, their interaction was limited to only greetings if they bumped into each other in the school's staff room.

Refused to give up

Danial only wanted to get to know Jamilah better after she wished him a happy birthday when he was in secondary five.

"Since then, we became close and a feeling of love arose to the point I wanted to get closer to her," Danial said, as quoted by Harian Metro.

One day, Danial finally mustered the courage to confess his feelings to Jamilah. She rejected his confession, citing factors such as his status as a teacher.

However, Danial refused to give up and persisted by calling and sending Jamilah WhatsApp messages until she eventually stopped responding to them.

Her silence made him determined to go to her residential area despite not knowing her exact address.

"It was fate that I found her house and I immediately told her my honest feelings," he said.

Since then, he would continuously visit her house to express how serious he was.

"Appointed him as my soulmate"

Danial said his wife still refused to have a serious relationship with him at that time because she was not sure how long it would last.

Since separating from her ex-husband in 2007, Jamilah had been focused only on her work and did not think about finding a relationship.

"There were other suitors but I was content rejecting and staying away from my current husband even after he confessed his feelings," she said.

But Danial did not give in and continued persisting until Jamilah's heart eventually softened and accepted him.

"However, I can't help it because God has appointed him as my soulmate," Jamilah said.

"My husband came with confidence and he was serious and didn't even keep our relationship a secret from his family, so that's some of the reasons I accepted his proposal," she added.

Tied the knot in 2021

Danial had been honest with his and Jamiliah's families since the very beginning of their courtship.

Thankfully, both sides gave their blessings and did not try to stop the relationship.

"With their blessing, we agreed to get married," he said.

They initially planned to get married in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the wedding date was eventually postponed to Nov. 25, 2021.

"We got married at the Jamek Bandar Kota Tinggi Mosque and had a small marriage ceremony with only family and close friends," Danial said.

He also admitted he kept his relationship a secret from school friends, who were surprised when the two tied the knot.

Danial said he was grateful for being blessed with a partner at a young age even though she was 26 years his senior.

The 22-year-old man who currently works at a water company believes age is just a number and said that he will try his best to shoulder responsibilities as a husband.

"I still have a lot to learn [but] I feel lucky because my wife helps a lot by giving advice," Danial said. "We often exchange views to ensure that the household remains harmonious".

Top image via Harian Metro.