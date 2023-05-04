Back

M’sian man, 36, finishes marathon in baju Melayu in 2 hrs 49 mins 22 sec, sets Guinness World Record

42.2km in under 3 hours.

Yen Zhi Yi | May 04, 2023, 03:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 36-year-old Malaysian man has set a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest runner to finish a full marathon in a baju Melayu.

The running coach and marathon runner, Mohd Syahidan Alias who goes by Edan Syah on social media, achieved his feat at the London Marathon held in the United Kingdom on Apr. 23, the second day of Hari Raya Puasa.

According to his Instagram post on Apr. 24, he completed the 42.2 km marathon with a time of 2 hours 49 minutes 22 seconds.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edan Syah | SACRun.Coach (@edansyah)

His traditional apparel was sponsored by Malaysian brand Bulan Bintang @bulanbintanghq.

The baju Melayu is traditional Malay costume made up of a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and skirt-type adornment known as kain samping.

It is usually worn during religious or special occasions.

Documented his journey

Mohd Syahidan, along with his project team, recorded the journey in a documentary, “Bulan Bintang Road to London: Make Baju Melayu Great Again”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BAJU MELAYU FAVOURITE (@bulanbintanghq)

It depicted the runner preparing for the marathon, travelling to the event venue, and of course, his world record attempt.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edan Syah | SACRun.Coach (@edansyah)

Clad in a red baju Melayu, bright-coloured running shoes and a dark blue kain samping, Mohd Syahidan could be seen braving the rainy weather in London as he trotted through the streets.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edan Syah | SACRun.Coach (@edansyah)

In his post, he said he was nervous due to the weather conditions, but highlighted his promise to set a world record, and he managed to persevere to the end.

Promoting baju Melayu

In a Facebook post dated May 2, Mohd Syahidan recounted that a fellow marathoner had asked him about his attire, to which he proudly replied that he was from Malaysia and was wearing a traditional Malay dress.

He was heartened when the crowd cheered him on, but noted that there were some who laughed at his unconventional marathon outfit.

Nevertheless, he expressed his pride in showing that it was possible to run a marathon at a pace of 4 minutes per km in a baju Melayu during Eid Mubarak, while others wore singlets and shorts.

Not his first record

Besides his most recent achievement, Mohd Syahidan is also the first Malaysian to finish six world marathons under three hours.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edan Syah | SACRun.Coach (@edansyah)

He previously set a Guinness World Record in 2018 for being the fastest marathoner to finish in the national flag costume category at the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Australia.

The marathoner also runs a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of his feats.

He has since returned to Malaysia to resume his work as a running coach.

Related:

Top images via Edan Syah's Facebook & Instagram

Wild boar bites off flesh from leg & butt of woman, 34, in Bukit Panjang

The wild boar's hind legs were broken.

May 04, 2023, 02:53 PM

250 pax & counting: 6:21am queue for China visa at Robinson Road extends around building

China is re-opening.

May 04, 2023, 02:25 PM

S'pore can never let its guard down in fight against terrorism & extremism: PM Lee

PM Lee expressed worry over the growing number of self-radicalised individuals in Singapore.

May 04, 2023, 02:02 PM

Indonesian husband allegedly paid nephew S$135 to murder his wife

His brother-in-law is also a suspect.

May 04, 2023, 12:37 PM

S'pore band gets robbed during US tour, crowdfunds over S$12,000 to replace stolen items

Their music equipment were stolen, among other things.

May 04, 2023, 12:11 PM

Strong winds at Changi East construction site identified as extremely rare landspout

The last recorded sighting of a landspout here was in 2019.

May 04, 2023, 11:18 AM

M'sia doggo done with walk refuses to move unless woman carries him

Still a goodboi.

May 04, 2023, 10:22 AM

Sengkang eatery Rasa Rasa S'pore looking for man who took its iPad from drinks counter

Are you this man?

May 04, 2023, 10:20 AM

S'porean girl, 14, scammed of S$1,122, asked to send nude pics to repay 'debts'

'Agents' contacted her on Telegram, and promised her rewards of S$50-S$100 for completing tasks online.

May 04, 2023, 03:15 AM

Domestic worker in S'pore gives birth 5 months into job leaving employer with S$2,000 medical bill

Her employer said they didn't notice she was pregnant as she was relatively chubby and wore loose clothes.

May 04, 2023, 02:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.