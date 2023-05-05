Back

Ex-PM vs PM: Mahathir sues Anwar for defamation, demands S$44.7 million in damages

Mahathir is seeking S$15 million in general damages and S$30 million in exemplary damages.

Tan Min-Wei | May 05, 2023, 01:15 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is suing the current Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim for defamation and is seeking RM150 million (S$44.7 million) in damages.

According to the New Straits Times, Mahathir filed the defamation suit on May 5, claiming that Anwar had defamed him by accusing him of enriching himself and his family during his time as Prime Minister.

Mahathir also accused Anwar of calling him a racist, and is seeking RM50 million (S$ 14.9 million) in general damages, and RM100 million (S$ 29.9 million) in exemplary damages.

Anwar made the allegation on Mar. 18 in a speech during his political party's, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Special Congress.

Anwar didn't name Mahathir explicitly, instead saying that a "person who was in power for 22 years and 22 months" had "amassed wealth for him, his family and his children".

Mahathir clearly recognised himself in the statement, as these were the durations of his two tenures in Malaysia's top job, and immediately took offence, threatening legal action if the statement was not retracted by Apr. 17.

When asked about the threat of legal action at a meeting with Malaysian university students on Apr. 7, Anwar asked why people were trying to make trouble between the two men, before saying:

"I don't want to fight, he (Mahathir) has asked for evidence, so I will give him (evidence). No problem."

Desperate

Mahathir responded on the deadline day of Apr. 17, saying that he had not taken action in previous incidents of Anwar slandering him because he attributed it to Anwar being "desperate" to win power.

But now that Anwar was PM, Mahathir had decided to take action.

The comments section knew what was coming.

It seems that Anwar for his part is ready to take on Mahathir, with his lawyer saying:

“In this regard, our client is ready to answer any allegations - if any - in court and not through correspondence if your client wants to proceed with legal action".

It now seems that court will be the next stage for this saga, although the odds of it being settled there once and for all seem remote.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook & Epsom College in Malaysia/Facebook

