Blackpink Lisa spotted at Changi Beach seafood restaurant

K-pop girl group Blackpink was on our shores recently as part of their ongoing "Born Pink" world tour.

Lisa in Changi

After hours of performing in the heat, it was nice to know that the busy stars had some time to unwind.

Lisa, for instance, was spotted having dinner at The Seagrill at Changi Beach.

In a TikTok video by user @laychinok on May 14, the Thai member of Blackpink was seen tucking into dinner at the seafood restaurant.

The restaurant also shared their short encounter with the star on Instagram.

Dinner with family

According to comments on the video, it appears that Lisa was having dinner with her family since she happened to be in the area on Mother's Day.

Another comment claimed that the restaurant belongs to her "[step]dad's brother" or uncle.

Lisa's stepfather, Marco Brüschweiler, is a chef as well.

While many commenters gushed over @laychinok's unexpected encounter, some were more critical.

Most of these comments asked fans to give celebrities like Lisa privacy when they appear in "normal places".

Top images via @laychinok/TikTok