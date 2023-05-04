Lionel Messi leaving PSG, reportedly in talks for S$534 million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabian club

Lionel Messi will be leaving French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season in June 2023.

According to BBC, the 35-year-old World Cup winner is not convinced that PSG can compete at the top of the European game.

Meanwhile, the club intends to focus on developing young talent.

It is understood that Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi informed the club of the decision a month ago.

🚨 Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Suspended for two weeks by PSG

The decision to not renew his contract with PSG also came after news of the Argentine's suspension.

Messi was suspended by PSG for two weeks for travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission, and missing training with the team.

This incident further strained the relationship between him and PSG.

According to ESPN, some players were unhappy about the incident.

PSG fans have also expressed their frustrations.

It was reported that Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia for commercial and promotional purposes.

He is a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

Messi's options after PSG

Saudi Arabia

With Messi soon on the market, a number of clubs from around the world have shown their interest in signing him.

Most notably, Telegraph Sport reported on May 4, 2023 that Messi is in talks with Saudi Arabia over a £320m (~S$534 million) per year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League.

A month before this offer, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Saudi Football Club Al-Hilal sent an official bid for a €400 million (~S$588 million) annual contract.

If Messi accepts either of the offers, he will be the highest-paid sportsman of all time, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings in Al Nassr.

USA

Another possible destination for Messi is America.

American club Inter Miami has been eyeing Messi for months.

Speaking to The Times in February 2023, the club's manager Phil Neville confirmed his side's interest in the Argentine.

Co-owned by former Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, Inter Miami competes in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the U.S.

Over the years, it's common to see top players in Europe making a move to the MLS towards the end of their career.

Some of MLS' biggest signings include stars like Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and more.

Back to Barcelona

Messi could also possibly make a return to his former club FC Barcelona.

The Spanish club has previously confirmed that they have reached out to the Argentine for a possible return.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said in February 2023 that "the door is always open" if Messi chooses to return.

However, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague recently said that Messi's return to Barcelona "looks less likely with each passing day" due to the club's financial issues.

The return of Messi to Barcelona looks every day less likely



Can Messi return to Barça? He could if he decided to take the step of returning, plus he would give all the facilities in the world for that to happen because he knows the club's situation



However, LaLiga has "no… pic.twitter.com/zwAWaBt1Bo — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 1, 2023

