Back

MAS launches new S$10 coin to commemorate Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary

The coin was designed by local artist Weng Ziyan.

Syahindah Ishak | May 15, 2023, 11:49 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Monday (May 15), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched a S$10 coin to commemorate Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary.

MAS said in a news release that the coin "pays tribute to [Lee's] strategic vision, boldness and indomitable spirit that transformed Singapore from a regional trading port to a global manufacturing, business and financial hub".

What the coin looks like

The coin is gold in colour and is minted in aluminium bronze.

It has a diameter of 30mm, which is larger than the current Third Series circulation coins, said MAS.

Designed by local artist Weng Ziyan, the reverse side of the coin features a portrait of Lee, accompanied by Marina Barrage in the foreground.

According to MAS, Marina Barrage represents Lee's "vision to build a freshwater reservoir in the city" to strengthen Singapore's water resilience.

The backdrop also features the skyline of the Raffles Place financial district, as well as Fullerton Hotel and National Gallery Singapore— two heritage buildings which have "witnessed significant milestones in Singapore's history", said MAS.

Image via MAS.

On the other side of the coin, a dual latent image can be seen below the Singapore Coat of Arms.

The image features Lee's birth year, "1923", as viewed from one angle, and his 100th birth anniversary, "2023", as viewed from another.

Image via MAS.

Image via MAS.

Applications open to Singapore citizens and PRs only

Applications for the coin, which starts on May 15 and ends on Jun. 9, are only open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Each applicant can apply for a maximum of five coins.

If demand is high, applicants may not be allocated the quantity of coins requested, but will be allocated at least one coin, MAS said.

How to apply

Applications can be made online.

Each applicant will be required to indicate their identity number, mobile number and preferred bank branch to collect the coins.

An SMS notification will then be sent shortly after the application to confirm that it has been received.

No upfront payment will be requested at the point of application, MAS said.

Successful applicants will pay for the coins, at its face value of S$10 each, when collecting the coins at the banks.

MAS added that those who require in-person assistance with the online application may approach any community club/centre, or the ServiceSG Centres at Our Tampines Hub and One Punggol.

Collection of Coins

The coins will be available for collection from September 2023.

Successful applicants will receive an SMS notification from mid-August 2023, prior to the collection period allocated to each applicant.

The SMS notification will include information on the quantity of coins allocated, collection period, and bank branch allocated.

"All SMS notifications from MAS for the LKY100 coin will not contain any clickable link nor ask for any upfront payment," MAS said.

It added that the coins that are not exchanged during the collection window will subsequently be made available for exchange at the banks by the general public, including non-Singaporeans.

More information on the coin can be found here.

Top images via MAS.

Good Samaritans help woman allegedly passed out drunk on MRT seat

Good Samaritans.

May 15, 2023, 03:19 PM

M'sian lawyer sues concert organisers over supposed missing seat at Blackpink KL concert

He said he wanted to take action so that concert organisers will be more responsible in the future.

May 15, 2023, 02:26 PM

M'sian woman caught carrying over S$20,000 in undeclared cash at Woodlands Checkpoint

Not declaring cash of over S$20,000 when travelling in or out of Singapore is an offence.

May 15, 2023, 02:14 PM

Pita Limjaroenrat of Thailand's Move Forward Party 'ready to be prime minister' but coalition talks lie ahead

First to 376 seats is the winner.

May 15, 2023, 02:04 PM

'Legit' air from Blackpink's S'pore concert listed for S$499 on Carousell

"You can smell Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose every time you open the bottle," the listing promises.

May 15, 2023, 01:22 PM

Blackpink Lisa spotted at Changi Beach seafood restaurant

Lisa in your area.

May 15, 2023, 12:28 PM

S'pore now imports live chickens from Indonesia

Singapore has previously only imported live chickens from Malaysia.

May 15, 2023, 12:21 PM

Opposition parties lead race in early vote counting of Thailand general elections 2023

Next up: a coalition?

May 15, 2023, 12:20 PM

Customer finds rusty fish hook in popular Amoy Street fish soup

Extra ingredient for free.

May 15, 2023, 12:12 PM

S'pore man watches crucial Man City football match at Blackpink concert

A good night if he was a Man City fan.

May 15, 2023, 12:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.