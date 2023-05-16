'The Glory' actor Lee Do Hyun spotted at Sentosa 2 days after he was in Tampines for event

While most of us might have been slaving away in the office yesterday, TikTok user @malditanglukresya was having the time of her life breathing the same air as South Korean actor Lee Do Hyun.

On May 15, the tourist posted a TikTok video showing Lee a few feet away from her at a resort in Sentosa Singapore.

Personal time

He wasn't doing much beyond what a regular tourist would do, but because he's Lee Do Hyun, we now need to talk about it.

Lee was first seen helping at least one person put on a life vest.

He then relaxed at one of the beach chairs while having a chat with a group of people.

According to the TikTok user, Lee also had "a good time playing ping-pong".

Not wearing a suit

Lee wore a suit during his appearance at Our Tampines Hub on May 13.

Thankfully, he decided that he would dress more appropriately for the weather.

After the video was posted, eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on the tattoo of a cross Lee has on his left arm.

He's not the only celeb who was gallivanting around Singapore in recent days, as Blackpink's Lisa was also spotted eating at Changi Beach with her family over the weekend.

Nice.

Top photos via Lee Do Hyun's Instagram and @malditanglukresya on TikTok