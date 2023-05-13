16,600 people show up at Our Tampines Hub to see Korean actor Lee Do Hyun in 33°C heat

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Hundreds of people decided that waking up early on a Saturday morning and braving 33°C temperatures to see Korean actor Lee Do Hyun at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) was worth it.
@nova.mothership Worth waking up on a Saturday morning for 🥰🤩 #fyp #leedohyun #ldh #tiktoksg #ktosingapore ♬ Forever Young - BLACKPINK
The opening ceremony for the Korea Travel Fair 2023, which featured Lee, took place on May 13 at 11:30am.
The fair at OTH runs from May 12 to 14.
Temperatures in Singapore have been on the high side the last few days, but that didn't stop fans of the actor, whose popularity soared after starring in the Netflix drama "The Glory", from flocking to the east to see him.
According to Google, it is 33°C in Tampines on Saturday, although it likely felt hotter due to the humidity.
Lee, who was at the event for about an hour, also felt the heat as he whipped out a towel to wipe his sweat from time to time.
@nova.mothership He’s hot, but Singapore is hotter 🥵 #fyp #ldh ##leedohyun##tiktoksg##ktosingapore ♬ HOT - SEVENTEEN
Hot.
Top photos by Livia Soh
