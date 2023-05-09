Back

LTA seeking operators for new Jurong Region & Cross Island Lines, open to foreign partner for SMRT & SBS Transit

New lines.

Joshua Lee | May 09, 2023, 03:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has started a tender exercise to appoint operators for the upcoming Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line.

According to a press release on May 9, LTA said the tender will be limited to SMRT Trains and SBS Transit Rail, currently the only rail operators in Singapore.

However, LTA is also allowing foreign rail operators to participate in the operator tenders as minority partners of joint venture with either of the two local rail operators.

"The calibrated participation of foreign operators will strengthen our domestic operators’ capabilities in operation and maintenance," said the agency.

Bids will be assessed based on quality and price. The earliest that the LTA will award the licences is the end 2024.

Licensing model similar to TEL

The licensing period comes in two parts: an initial nine-year period and an option for a two-year extension.

LTA said that during the initial nine-year period, the licensing model will be similar to the Thomson-East Coast Line's. This means that the government will collect all the fare revenue and pay the operator a fixed licensing fee each year to run and maintain the line.

Typically in the first few years of operation, a rail line experiences a lot of uncertainty in terms of ridership and revenue. So this arrangement allows the government to bear the risk of low revenues in the initial period.

Upon the expiry of the Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line licences, the LTA will review the model for subsequent rail operator licences, taking into consideration the viability and ridership of the lines.

About the rail lines

The Jurong Region Line will support the growth of the Jurong area. The LTA has already awarded a contract for 62 fully-automated and driverless car trains for this line; they will be arriving in Singapore around mid-2024.

JRL_system_map

The Cross Island Line will connect major hubs in the eastern, western, and north-eastern parts of Singapore such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. At over 50km long, this will be Singapore's longest fully underground rail line when completed in 2032.

Map of Cross Island Line Phase 1 & 2

Related stories

Top image: LTA

Andrea De Cruz & Pierre Png celebrate 21st liver transplant anniversary

Her donor, her hero.

May 09, 2023, 03:34 PM

Chinese boy band WayV performing in S'pore on June 2, 2023

Nice.

May 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

Home rental scams using online platforms increased from 192 cases in 2021 to 979 a year later: Sun Xueling

The Police have been working with online platforms to remove suspicious accounts and advertisements and working with the Council for Estate Agencies.

May 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore man, 23, jailed for kicking over his 6-week-old child's pram as baby cried before he & his girlfriend can have sex

He was sentenced to 13 months and 9 weeks' jail with 3 strokes of the cane.

May 09, 2023, 02:11 PM

Group allegedly kick & punch security officer at Farrer Park condo, leaves him injured

Two men, aged 26 and 58, are assisting the police with investigations.

May 09, 2023, 01:38 PM

S'pore breaks SEA Games & national record after bagging gold in men's swimming 4x100m medley relay race

Well done.

May 09, 2023, 01:33 PM

Canadian rock band Sum 41 becomes casualty of society, will disband after 27 years

I don't want this moment to ever end :(

May 09, 2023, 01:30 PM

5-decade old aquarium shop in Kovan market badly hit after car park closure, internet jumps in to help

The owner, a 72-year-old man, shared that he does not have capacity for e-commerce operations.

May 09, 2023, 01:16 PM

Abuse against security officers on the rise, average cases increased to 23 per month in early 2023: Shanmugam

Shanmugam noted that security officers are now more aware of the protections afforded to them and they will have both the protection of the law and the fullest support of the industry.

May 09, 2023, 12:41 PM

You can now use WhatsApp to pay S'pore-based businesses

Another payment solution introduced.

May 09, 2023, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.