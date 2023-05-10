Dog in Japan saves heart attack victim with its barking, gets certificate

A 5-year-old mongrel in Japan, named Koume, has been recognised for its efforts in saving the life of a man who suffered a heart attack, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The dog, as well as a staff from the Chiba Riding Park, were awarded a letter of thanks from the Wakaba Fire Department at a special ceremony on Apr. 20.

Raised alarm with barking

According to the horse riding club cited by CNN, a man in his fifties lost consciousness at the riding park on Feb. 25.

He had felt unwell after riding and wanted to rest in his car. He then suffered a heart attack and collapsed, according to Yomiuri Shimbun.

Koume, who had been following the man, started barking loudly. This alerted others to the man’s situation.

Staff were able to call for an ambulance swiftly and paramedics managed to save the man with the use of an automated external defibrillator.

He survived and has returned to his riding activities at the club, CNN reported.

Timely response

An official from the Wakaba Fire Department lauded the actions of both Koume and the staff, calling them a “perfect response” to the situation.

“When it comes to crisis management, noticing even the slightest change is crucial,” the official added, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Dog usually quiet

Yuna Maruo, 23, a riding instructor who participated in the life-saving act, said that the dog was usually quiet and only barked in rare instances, according to CNN.

Koume previously used her barking to alert others to a fleeing horse and an old horse which had difficulty standing, said the riding instructor.

For years, the riding club has employed female dogs as its “mascots” to welcome club members.

Maruo believed that Koume’s sense of crisis could have been nurtured by a pooch whom she grew up with, known as Ume, who has since passed on.

Top images via Twitter/@crp1991horse (Chiba Riding Park)