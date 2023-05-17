Back

Sony Pictures seeking male lead to star with Jackie Chan in new film, S'pore-based actors eligible

Application is via Google Forms.

Julia Yee | May 17, 2023, 05:11 PM

Sony Pictures Entertainment is looking for a male actor to co-star with Jackie Chan in an upcoming martial arts motion picture.

The studio released an open casting call for a lead character named Li Fong, stating that only Canada and Asia-based applicants would be considered.

According to the brief, the movie will be directed by the creator and director of Netflix's "The End Of The F***ing World" and "I Am Not Okay With This", Jonathan Entwhistle, and produced by Karen Rosenfelt, who worked on the "Twilight" and "Percy Jackson" franchises.

The casting director, PoPing AuYeung, is said to have casted for the live action "Avatar: The Last Airbender", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "The Meg".

"A smart, scrappy and skilled fighter."

AuYeung will be looking out for males who are able to portray a Chinese 17-year-old who speaks fluent American English.

Martial arts training is a must while conversational to fluent Mandarin is a plus.

Candidates need to be above 18 years old by Aug 15, 2023.

They also have to be available to train full-time from July 2023, plus have more time to spare from September to December 2023 for filming in Canada.

Sign up through Google Forms

You chance to work with Jackie Chan is just one Google Form away.

Interested parties can submit your personal details, a demo reel of your "movement" skills, and an introduction video demonstrating your bilingualism and explaining your suitability for the role.

Applications close May 26, 2023.

Click here to start your Hollywood career, or if you really, really like Jackie Chan.

Top images via @capeusa and @jackiechan on Instagram 

