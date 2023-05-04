Indonesian husband allegedly paid nephew S$135 to murder his wife

A husband in Indonesia was arrested on suspicion of murder of his first wife on Saturday (Apr. 29).

The 48-year-old husband, known as Z, allegedly employed the help of his nephew, TA, and brother-in-law, S, to murder the victim, Kompas reported.

Stabbed five times

Z allegedly met his nephew to plan the murder of his 38-year-old wife, Jumiati, two days before she was killed.

The Central Mamuju Police Criminal Investigation Unit stated that Z had two wives. The victim was his first wife and lived in Central Mamuju while his second wife lived in Bone.

The nephew then embarked on a journey from Bone Regency to Central Mamuju Regency, where the victim was, allegedly with the intention to murder her.

The nephew was allegedly paid 1.5 million rupiah (S$135) to carry out the murder.

Bone Regency is about 570km away from Central Mamuju Regency. The journey would take roughly 14 hours by car.

Brother-in-law allegedly involved

The nephew was allegedly accompanied by Z's 26-year-old brother-in-law, identified as "S".

S is the brother of Z's second wife, who lives in Bone. He was allegedly made aware of the murder plan and given 500,000 rupiah (S$45.30) to take TA to Central Mamuju. The two arrived in Central Mamuju on Monday (Apr. 24).

Based on evidence found on the victim's cellphone, TA (the nephew) and Jumiati supposedly exchanged calls and text messages. TA also invited Jumiati to meet up.

A day after reaching Central Mamuju, the brother-in-law allegedly drove the nephew to Sukamaju Village to murder Jumiati.

She was allegedly stabbed with a dagger five times.

Found lying in a pool of blood

On Tuesday (Apr. 25) evening, Jumiati was found lying in a pool of blood by the side of the road by residents passing by, Tribun Sulbar reported.

They initially suspected she was a traffic accident victim and took her to the nearest health centre.

However, upon examination, they found stab wounds caused by a sharp weapon on Jumiati's body.

According to the autopsy results, there were five stab wounds on the back of the victim.

Property dispute is suspected motive

Police arrested Z and S on Saturday (Apr. 29) in Bone Regency at two different places. Meanwhile, TA is still on the loose and is on the police's wanted list.

Property disputes were reportedly the motive of the murder.

Central Mamuju Police Chief Amri Yudhy explained that the perpetrator allegedly plotted to have his wife murdered because he thought that the victim controlled their property, Tribun Sulbar and Kompas reported.

"The motive is related to property issues, the victim wanted to control their assets," Amri told the media on Tuesday (May 2).

However, according to Detik, Z allegedly had his wife murdered to seize control of her property.

Detik reported that the Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Mateng Police, Iptu Fredy, said that Z wanted to control his wife's oil palm plantations and cattle farms.

The three suspects will be charged under the Criminal Code with a threat of the death penalty.

Top image via Kindel Media/Pexels.