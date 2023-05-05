Back

S'pore man, 62, fined S$27,600 for illegally hawking roasted chestnuts 19 times over close to 4 years

Public health risk.

Belmont Lay | May 05, 2023, 01:18 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Tan Hee Meng, 62, was fined S$27,600, in default of 36 days jail, by the court on May 3 for illegal hawking of roasted chestnuts in public places, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on May 4.

This meant that he would have to serve time in jail if he did not pay the fine.

Over a period of close to four years, from May 2019 to March 2023, Tan committed a total of 19 counts of illegal hawking of food in various locations in Singapore.

He operated in Ubi and Bedok, and along East Coast Road, Onan Road and Marine Parade Central.

Despite numerous enforcement actions taken against Tan, he continued to engage in illegal hawking activities, demonstrating a clear disregard for the law, SFA said.

The man was convicted of similar offences in 2018.

He was issued a S$3,600 fine in default of four days in jail then.

Unregulated street hawking poses a risk to food safety, SFA added.

Food sold may be unsafe as the SFA said it is unable to assure that they meet the food safety requirements.

In addition, such vendors are transitory and cannot be traced if buyers face problems with their purchases.

Through such modes of sales, these illegal street hawkers are in effect passing risks to the unsuspecting consumer to bear, SFA added.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against illegal street hawkers.

A repeat offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000 and/ or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months.

Members of the public who come across any illegal hawking of food are advised not to patronise them and make a report via our online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) with details for follow-up investigations.

Top photo via National Archives Singapore

Toa Payoh hawker sells no-frills salmon belly miso soup for S$4.80

Nice.

May 05, 2023, 11:30 AM

S’porean teacher refuses to move out of Bukit Timah rented landed house for 1.5 years, judge orders him to pay double rent

He claimed that the landlord, a Turkish Airways pilot, hid the fact that he had lost his PR status and had no permission to rent out the house.

May 05, 2023, 11:06 AM

1-for-1 afternoon tea at The Marmalade Pantry's new outlet at Anchorpoint from May 7 to 31, 2023

There will also be free gifts with a minimum spend.

May 05, 2023, 10:50 AM

Wang Weiliang aka Lobang from 'Ah Boys to Men' opens music school

Another perk of having so much lobang.

May 04, 2023, 10:52 PM

MOS Burger S'pore selling cheese burger & chilli dog instant noodles at S$3.50 each

Also available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

May 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

Self-radicalised S'porean, 20, who planned to stab Jews at a synagogue, released on restriction order

He will be assisted by the Internal Security Department and the Religious Rehabilitation Group in his reintegration into society.

May 04, 2023, 06:48 PM

POV: After dating for 5 years, we finally got married. Why do we still need to date?

And how is dating after marriage different?

May 04, 2023, 06:12 PM

COE premium for motorcycles drop 59% to S$5,002 under new measures

New measures racing in.

May 04, 2023, 06:09 PM

S$1 to RM3.41: S'pore dollar strengthens against M'sia ringgit again on May 1 & 2

The rate is currently S$1 to RM3.35.

May 04, 2023, 05:48 PM

Lionel Messi leaving PSG, reportedly in talks for S$534 million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabian club

That's a lot of money.

May 04, 2023, 05:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.