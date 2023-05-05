S'pore man, 62, fined S$27,600 for illegally hawking roasted chestnuts 19 times over close to 4 years

Tan Hee Meng, 62, was fined S$27,600, in default of 36 days jail, by the court on May 3 for illegal hawking of roasted chestnuts in public places, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on May 4.

This meant that he would have to serve time in jail if he did not pay the fine.

Over a period of close to four years, from May 2019 to March 2023, Tan committed a total of 19 counts of illegal hawking of food in various locations in Singapore.

He operated in Ubi and Bedok, and along East Coast Road, Onan Road and Marine Parade Central.

Despite numerous enforcement actions taken against Tan, he continued to engage in illegal hawking activities, demonstrating a clear disregard for the law, SFA said.

The man was convicted of similar offences in 2018.

He was issued a S$3,600 fine in default of four days in jail then.

Unregulated street hawking poses a risk to food safety, SFA added.

Food sold may be unsafe as the SFA said it is unable to assure that they meet the food safety requirements.

In addition, such vendors are transitory and cannot be traced if buyers face problems with their purchases.

Through such modes of sales, these illegal street hawkers are in effect passing risks to the unsuspecting consumer to bear, SFA added.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against illegal street hawkers.

A repeat offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000 and/ or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months.

Members of the public who come across any illegal hawking of food are advised not to patronise them and make a report via our online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) with details for follow-up investigations.

