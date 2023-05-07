President Halimah meets S'poreans abroad in UK, including 'pleasant surprise' guest JJ Lin

While in the United Kingdom for King Charles III's coronation, President Halimah Yacob took the opportunity to meet with the country's overseas Singaporean community.

"Glad to see that they are passionate about Singapore even when abroad," wrote Halimah of the some 200 Singaporeans in attendance at the reception in a post on Facebook.

"The spirit was joyous and palpable, and the night ended with much laughter and of course, true to the Singaporean spirit, good food."

Among the attendees was singer JJ Lin — "a pleasant surprise" for the other guests, said Halimah.

Reporting on the President's speech at the reception, The Straits Times quoted Halimah as urging Singaporeans abroad to "contribute your unique perspectives".

"Remain tuned in to developments at home as we continue to make Singapore a home for all Singaporeans," she added.

Top image by Betty Chua/MCI via Halimah Yacob's Facebook page