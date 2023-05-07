Back

President Halimah meets S'poreans abroad in UK, including 'pleasant surprise' guest JJ Lin

She encouraged those in attendance to utilise their unique perspectives as the contribute to Singapore.

Andrew Koay | May 07, 2023, 04:29 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While in the United Kingdom for King Charles III's coronation, President Halimah Yacob took the opportunity to meet with the country's overseas Singaporean community.

"Glad to see that they are passionate about Singapore even when abroad," wrote Halimah of the some 200 Singaporeans in attendance at the reception in a post on Facebook.

"The spirit was joyous and palpable, and the night ended with much laughter and of course, true to the Singaporean spirit, good food."

Among the attendees was singer JJ Lin — "a pleasant surprise" for the other guests, said Halimah.

Halimah Yacob met with Singaporeans living in the UK Image by Betty Chua/MCI via Halimah Yacob's Facebook page

Reporting on the President's speech at the reception, The Straits Times quoted Halimah as urging Singaporeans abroad to "contribute your unique perspectives".

"Remain tuned in to developments at home as we continue to make Singapore a home for all Singaporeans," she added.

Related story:

Top image by Betty Chua/MCI via Halimah Yacob's Facebook page

M'sian driver killed after colliding with vehicle carrying 4 S'poreans going to Genting Highlands

The four Singaporeans were conveyed to a hospital and are in stable condition.

May 07, 2023, 02:25 PM

Man returns iPad days after taking it from Sengkang eatery Rasa Rasa S’pore

Investigations are ongoing.

May 07, 2023, 11:47 AM

Firsthand: The realities of buying an 'unwanted' home next to a cemetery in S'pore

A true Singapore ghost story.

May 07, 2023, 11:45 AM

Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo permanently closes RWS & Suntec City outlets

The ramen chain is relocating to Capitol Singapore soon.

May 07, 2023, 11:16 AM

PM Lee & Halimah congratulate King Charles III on coronation, laud longstanding ties between UK and S'pore

Halimah is in London, attending the coronation in person.

May 06, 2023, 10:04 PM

Man finds injured owl & hands it over to NParks, later learns it was put to sleep

NParks' group director of wildlife management later called the rescuer to explain why the owl was put to sleep.

May 06, 2023, 07:59 PM

Cambodia apologises for upside-down flag blunder at SEA Games opening ceremony

The Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar flags were flown upside down.

May 06, 2023, 07:37 PM

Yishun flat found to have defects in private sanitary pipes that allowed flood of muddy water into unit

Unfortunate and unusual incident.

May 06, 2023, 05:33 PM

Ex-garbage collector tackles stigma toward the trade, says colleagues earn S$5,000 to S$10,000

Wah.

May 06, 2023, 05:03 PM

Close to 90% of respondents to AVS survey say cats suitable as pets, most support them being kept in HDB flats

80 per cent of those surveyed agreed that first time cat and dog owners should attend mandatory short courses on basic pet care skills. 

May 06, 2023, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.