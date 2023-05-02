S'pore girl allegedly suffers minor cuts after bathroom glass door shatters during shower

A woman has claimed that a glass door in her shower shattered while her daughter was in it

Too dangerous

In a 20-second video uploaded onto TikTok, the woman was surveying the shower area which had visible fragments of glass covering the floor.

Bits of glass were also seen outside the shower in the bathroom.

In the video, the woman wrote that the glass door "exploded at [her] house while [her] daughter was showering".

Fortunately, her daughter only suffered "minor scratches and cuts".

The woman also mentioned that she would be changing all the glass in the shower instead of replacing the one panel that shattered.

"I will just change the entire thing," she said. "It's too dangerous for the kids".

You can watch the video for yourself here:

Not uncommon

Most commenters who viewed the video said that the phenomenon is, unfortunately, more common than one might think.

One netizen noted that the shatter could have happened due to a sudden change in temperature.

Why does tempered glass shatter?

While we cannot confirm the exact type of glass that was used in the shower, there is a possibility that it was tempered glass, a popular choice of fixtures in many Singaporean homes.

According to House of Glass, a glass manufacturing company in Singapore, tempered glass is usually four to six times stronger than unprocessed glass and is more resistant than other forms of stress.

Industry experts claim instances of shattering are rare, though it is not impossible.

You can watch this video explaining why tempered glass can randomly explode:

In the instance of breakage, tempered glass will shatter into small granular chunks that do not have sharp edges, reducing the possibility of serious injuries.

