S'pore-bound tanker catches fire off Pulau Tinggi, Johor, 3 out of 25 crew still missing

There were no Singaporean crew onboard.

Hannah Martens | May 02, 2023, 11:56 AM

A Singapore-bound tanker caught fire in May. 1, 2023, off the coast of Malaysia.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Gabon-registered tanker was about 40 nautical miles off Pulau Tinggi.

The Star reported that the Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received a distress call about the incident at 4 pm.

MMEA director Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the tanker was headed towards Singapore from China, The Star wrote.

MPA stated that 18 crew from the tanker were rescued within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region in the South China Sea. Seven other crew were rescued by vessels in the vicinity.

Three of 25 crew aboard the Gabon-registered tanker remain unaccounted for. There are no Singaporean crew onboard, said MPA.

MMEA said the search is focused on finding the remaining crew that are still missing.

Investigations to determine the cause of the incident are ongoing, The Star reported.

