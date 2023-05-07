Back

M'sian driver killed after colliding with vehicle carrying 4 S'poreans going to Genting Highlands

The four Singaporeans were conveyed to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Fiona Tan | May 07, 2023, 02:25 PM

Four Singaporeans were driving up to Genting Highlands in Malaysia when their white Toyota Estima collided with a Malaysia-registered white Mitsubishi Lancer, according to The Star.

Incident happened on May 5 morning

The incident happened on the North-South Expressway from Johor towards Melaka at around 6:30am on May 5.

The Star reported Alor Gajah district police chief Arshad Abu saying that both cars were travelling in the same direction when one suddenly swerved into the next lane and collided with the other.

On the other hand, Sin Chew Daily quoted Arshad saying that the Toyota crashed into the Mitsubishi in the process of changing from the left to the right lane.

According to him, the weather was fine at that time and it was not raining.

Malaysian driver perished, four Singaporeans taken to hospital

The impact caused the Toyota to turn turtle whereas the Mitsubishi flipped and landed on its passenger side.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 41-year-old Mohd Selamat Besar, a site supervisor from Kota Baru, Kelantan, suffered severe head injuries and perished at the scene.

He was reportedly on his way to work at Port Dickson at that time.

The four Singaporeans — Lim Beng Keong, 56, Tan Lai Foong, 54, Tan Lai Choo, 56, and Brenda Lim Zhi Ning, 28 — were taken to Hospital Melaka and are in stable condition.

The Malaysian police have seized both vehicles and are currently investigating the incident.

All images from Sin Chew Daily website

