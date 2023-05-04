S'pore band gets robbed during US tour, crowdfunds over S$12,000 to replace stolen items

Singapore emo math-rock band Forests were only three shows into their U.S. tour when things took a turn for the worse.

Forests, comprising trio Niki, Darell, and Daniel, are currently on their "Get in Losers, We're Going to Walmart" tour together with American emo rock band Ben Quad.

Instruments and personal belongings were stolen

In the wee hours of May 1, their van was robbed at the car park of Hampton Inn Oakland-Hayward, the hotel they were staying at in California.

Music instruments, including Darell's bass guitar, personal valuables like shoes, as well as Ben Quad's cashbox containing US$1,200 (S$1,592) were stolen.

Speaking to Mothership, Forests drummer Niki said they have lodged a police report with the Oakland Police Department.

However, nothing came out of it.

"The hotel's CCTV could not see anything, there was nothing much we can do. We have called up the pawn shops around the area as well, but to no avail."

Despite what happened, the tour still carried on.

Both Forests and Ben Quad performed in Los Angeles the day after the robbery.

"We had to borrow gear from the other bands who were playing with us," said Niki.

Raised enough money to replace lost instruments

The bands also set up a GoFundMe page and raised US$9,187 (S$12,198) in two days.

In fact, within less than four hours of launching the crowdfunding, they met their GoFundMe goal.

With the money they raised, they bought new instruments.

"We have since visited Sam Ash, and Guitar Centre and have gotten replacement gear with the support of everyone who helped us with the GoFundMe," Niki said.

In a post on their social media pages, Forests said:

"While we're sad that we lost some very sentimental items, we're also riding a wave of optimism from all the love and support. We wish we could personally thank each one of you who shared, donated, or sent kind words. We truly couldn't ask for a better community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

Having a good time despite everything

Niki told Mothership that despite everything that happened, their tour experience has been "the best".

The band will be playing in Las Vegas next, and will continue their tour at 11 other states.

Their shows in Chicago, Illinois, and Queens, New York have sold out.

"The amount of support we have been receiving has been overwhelming from the community," said Niki.

He added:

"The losing of gear was a small hiccup in the grander scheme of things. More bands should come out and tour all over the world given the chance."

