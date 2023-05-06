Back

Yishun flat found to have defects in private sanitary pipes that allowed flood of muddy water into unit

Unfortunate and unusual incident.

Keyla Supharta | May 06, 2023, 05:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An underground pipe burst resulting in a Yishun flat being flooded with muddy water.

Following the incident, several defects were found in the unit's private sanitary pipes, PUB shared in a statement on May 5.

Defects in unit's private sanitary pipes

On Facebook, PUB shared that the "unfortunate and unusual incident" occurred when a nearby water pipe burst.

The burst caused "silty water" to back-flow and enter the unit through floor traps in the bathrooms, resulting in flooding within the unit.

PUB said it responded promptly to investigate and repair the leak in the underground water pipe.

Following the incident, PUB launched a joint inspection with Nee Soon Town Council (NSTC) where they found several defects in the unit's private sanitary pipes.

These private sanitary pipes served to convey used water from the unit to the public sewerage system, said PUB, adding:

"When a leak occurred on the underground water pipe located right next to the unit on May 1, the pressurised water from the pipe was hence able to enter the unit via the defects on the private sanitary pipes, resulting in the flooding."

PUB is currently working with NSTC to fix the defects as soon as possible.

Priority is to support affected family

PUB added that its priority is to support the affected family during this stressful period.

PUB officers helped to source suitable temporary accommodation nearby that is convenient for their children to go to school.

They are also supporting the family with moving and storing their belongings and furniture in a storage facility.

"The unit’s owners, a family of five, were understandably distressed as they were preparing to move into their newly renovated home," they said.

"We hope our continued support will help to alleviate some of their anxiety."

Who is responsible for the sanitary pipes?

The pipe that burst was said to be under PUB's purview, and a PUB spokesperson told The Straits Times that they “will look into the damage claims when received from the family”.

However, it's not clear who is responsible for the private sanitary pipes that were found to have defects.

A quick search on the HDB website shows that flat owners are responsible for the maintenance of the sanitary branch pipes in their units.

The required maintenance includes regular checks on the pipe fittings and engaging a plumber to carry out repairs where necessary.

Image via HDB.

The HDB website does not state how this applies for a ground-floor unit, however.

Mothership has reached out to PUB for clarification and will update this article if they reply.

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency/Facebook.

Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo permanently closes RWS & Suntec City outlets

The ramen chain is relocating to Capitol Singapore soon.

May 07, 2023, 11:16 AM

PM Lee & Halimah congratulate King Charles III on coronation, laud longstanding ties between UK and S'pore

Halimah is in London, attending the coronation in person.

May 06, 2023, 10:04 PM

Man finds injured owl & hands it over to NParks, later learns it was put to sleep

NParks' group director of wildlife management later called the rescuer to explain why the owl was put to sleep.

May 06, 2023, 07:59 PM

Cambodia apologises for upside-down flag blunder at SEA Games opening ceremony

The Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar flags were flown upside down.

May 06, 2023, 07:37 PM

Ex-garbage collector tackles stigma toward the trade, says colleagues earn S$5,000 to S$10,000

Wah.

May 06, 2023, 05:03 PM

Close to 90% of respondents to AVS survey say cats suitable as pets, most support them being kept in HDB flats

80 per cent of those surveyed agreed that first time cat and dog owners should attend mandatory short courses on basic pet care skills. 

May 06, 2023, 04:53 PM

Masakan Shaik Sabri caterer suspended until further notice after severe cockroach infestation in Bedok kitchen

Food safety lapses included poor housekeeping and unclean premises.

May 06, 2023, 04:19 PM

Former Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum charged with 3 new offences, on top of 3 previous charges

Hyflux, the troubled water treatment company, was wound up in 2021.

May 06, 2023, 04:17 PM

'Please stop,' TikToker begs after being harassed with AI-generated nude photos of herself

"Anything you see of me is edited or fake," she said.

May 06, 2023, 01:11 PM

Security guard in China faces paralysis after saving girl who jumped off building, gets criticised by girl's family

He was also let go from his job.

May 06, 2023, 12:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.