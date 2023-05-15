Customer finds rusty fish hook in popular Amoy Street fish soup

A 36-year-old accountant was shocked to find a fish hook at the bottom of her bowl of fish soup recently

She had bought the soup from a popular Amoy Street Hawker Centre stall.

Spotted the hook after finishing lunch

Singapore Chinese-language media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao) reports that the customer only spotted the hook after nearly finishing her bowl of soup.

The customer, surnamed Zhang, told Zaobao that as she was finishing her lunch, she spotted a black object. She was unsure what it was, initially mistaking it for fried shallots.

Upon closer inspection, she received an unwelcome surprise when she realised it was a small fish hook.

Zhang told Zaobao that she was horrified that the hook appeared completely rusted.

She highlighted that she was worried for other customers of the popular fish soup stall, especially young children and the elderly who may accidentally swallow such hooks. This could cause life-threatening injuries.

Hopes stall owner will be more mindful

Zhang reportedly did not return to inform the stall owner, but posted about the encounter on her social media.

She told Zaobao that while she had no intention of seeking damages from the stall, she hoped the stall would be more conscious of food safety.

She also hoped to raise awareness so that other customers will be more vigilant when consuming food from this stall.

Stall owner apologises, says first time in stall history

According to an interview conducted by Zaobao, the owner was also shocked to learn about the hook.

He apologised profusely and said that this was the first incident in the stall’s 40-year history.

The stall owner explained that they occasionally spot hooks hidden in the fish while preparing their ingredients.

Thus, they have taken steps to be more careful, particularly when preparing fish heads.

The authorities had also conducted a check.

The stall owner also told Zaobao that while the staff are usually thorough, the stall is very sorry to the customer for the mistake.

He also pointed out that fortunately, the customer did not mistakenly swallow the fish hook.

Should the customer return, they would compensate her with a free bowl of fish soup or give her a refund.

Moving forward, he stated the stall will be even more careful when handling ingredients.

