Back

JB mall hosts 'fat cat competition', sparks concern that it encourages overfeeding

Controversial.

Nigel Chua | May 02, 2023, 03:29 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sutera Mall in Johor Bahru organised a pet fair over the Labour Day long weekend, from Apr. 28 to May 1.

The event had plenty to offer for pets and pet owners, including a market selling food, accessories, and services.

Screenshot via Sutera Mall website.

There were also competitions for pets and pet owners, such as a "poo keeper competition" where owners competed to see who could dig up the most "gold" from cat litter within 90 seconds.

There was also a "doggy concentration competition" where dogs' obedience to commands were tested while being enticed by food in various forms.

Fat cat competition

For cats, however, there was an event on Apr. 30, simply titled, "fat cat competition".

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Photos on Sutera Mall's Facebook page showed various cats being brought on stage and hoisted onto a weighing scale — willingly or unwillingly.

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Winners of the competition were then presented with prizes.

Photo via Sutera Mall on Facebook.

Responses to the mall's Facebook post about the competition appeared to be mostly favourable.

Many tagged their friends to show them the photos of the chonky competitors.

The post has also gone viral with over 33,000 shares.

However, not all response was positive.

Event sparks controversy about overfeeding

The event also stirred up concerns over how it might encourage owners to intentionally overfeed their pets.

The commenters pointed to the health risks that overfeeding would pose to the cats.

One commenter also highlighted the fact that the Guinness World Records (formerly The Guinness Book of Records) no longer accepts entrants for the heaviest pets, over the same concerns about the risk that it would encourage overfeeding.

Guinness World Records instead captures records in other categories, such as "Most views for a cat on YouTube".

Another suggested that cat owners could be better encouraged by a competition to find the healthiest cat instead:

Mothership has reached out to Sutera Mall for comment.

You can see the post in full here:

Top image via Sutera Mall on Facebook

M'sia says schools can close if it exceeds 37°C for 3 straight days & heatwave declared

Malaysia's education ministry issued a circular after two children reportedly died of heatstroke in Kelantan.

May 02, 2023, 03:37 PM

Body of woman, 68, found decomposing in Ang Mo Kio flat, possibly after she fell in shower

She was reportedly living alone after her aunt passed away six years ago.

May 02, 2023, 02:38 PM

Woman, 67, dies after morning car accident along Anson Road

She was unconscious when taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

May 02, 2023, 02:14 PM

Hungry guy eats S$200,000 banana artwork at South Korea museum as it appealed to him (pun intended)

Just modern art things.

May 02, 2023, 02:08 PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of Thailand's opposition Pheu Thai party, gives birth 2 weeks before election

Her father Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been in exile since 2008, said he wants to come home "soon".

May 02, 2023, 01:56 PM

S'porean man, 29, in a romantic relationship with sex worker jailed for helping her rent condo as brothel

She turned witness against him and he was sentenced to 11 week's jail.

May 02, 2023, 01:31 PM

S'pore girl allegedly suffers minor cuts after bathroom glass door shatters during shower

Dangerous.

May 02, 2023, 01:06 PM

Japan's Mister Donut opening at Junction 8 on May 21, prices from S$2.30-S$2.50

Yum.

May 02, 2023, 01:01 PM

Australia bans recreational vaping, rolls out strict import & packaging measures

The country has one of the toughest anti-smoking laws in the world.

May 02, 2023, 12:35 PM

K-pop group Ateez performing in S'pore on Sep. 9, 2023

Wallet empty, heart happy.

May 02, 2023, 12:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.