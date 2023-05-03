Lorry overturns outside Suntec City in accident involving taxi, men, aged 47 & 56 taken to hospital

A May 2 accident outside Esplanade MRT involving a ComfortDelGro taxi and a lorry resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred at about 1am.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Raffles Boulevard and Nicoll Highway.

Footage of the accident on TikTok showed a lorry flipped on it's side right next to Exit C of Esplanade MRT station.

The lorry appeared to have hit a traffic light.

Debris can be seen strew across the street.

Another video of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante showed a damaged blue ComfortDelGro taxi at the side of the road.

A person was trapped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF said.

SCDF conveyed an unconscious 56-year-old man and a conscious 47-year-old man to Singapore General Hospital.

The 56-year-old man is understood to be the taxi driver.

Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro group chief corporate affairs officer, said: "There were no passengers onboard but our cabby was conveyed unconscious to the hospital while the lorry driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital."

"We are already in touch with our cabby's family and will assist them the best we can. Police investigations are ongoing and we will also assist them in their investigations."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top phot via TikTok