Esplanade library to close on June 30, collections & programmes to move to National Library Building

NLB said the move will centralise the arts resources at the National Library.

Zi Shan Kow | May 02, 2023, 12:16 PM

The [email protected] is closing.

Its last day of operations will be on June 30, 2023.

To centralise collections

The library's collections and programmes will be moved to the National Library Building.

The National Library Board (NLB) said in a press release that the move will help to centralise its performing arts collections, services, programmes and other existing arts resources.

"In addition to the strong performing arts collection carried over from the [email protected], patrons can enjoy the convenience of accessing NLB’s rich arts collections under one roof at the National Library Building," said NLB’s chief executive officer Ng Cher Pong.

NLB added that its centralised services will be close to academic and arts institutions in the vicinity, such as the School of the Arts Singapore, LASALLE College of the Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

The [email protected] opened in 2002, and is Singapore's first public library dedicated to the performing arts.

Its current premises will be converted by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay into arts and commercial spaces.

Programmes and collections moved to Bugis

Programmes previously held at the [email protected] will be available at its new location from August 2023.

This includes recitals, weekly movie screenings, jazz appreciation workshops and showcases of original works.

Its music studio, movies, music scores, play scripts and books will be available from the second half of 2024 in the National Library Building.

Facilities include a piano practice room, a silent studio where musicians can hold jamming sessions, and a screening room where patrons can rent and watch movies.

A new programming zone fitted with a baby grand piano will be set up, which will continue to host a variety of performing arts programmes.

There are also plans to provide more spaces at the Plaza for arts and cultural performances, said NLB.

Space at Esplanade converted into studio and office space

The space at Esplanade will become studio spaces for small-scale performances, public workshops and talks, masterclasses and rehearsals, according to Yvonne Tham, chief executive officer of The Esplanade Co Ltd.

"Part of the space will also be converted into an office space for the Singapore Symphony Group, which manages the flagship Singapore Symphony Orchestra and its affiliated performing groups," said Tham.

She added that visitors can also expect new F&B offerings in Esplanade Mall.

Party on the last day of operations

A series of events, including performances and movie screenings, will be held at the [email protected] in the month of June.

On the last day of operations, the [email protected] will be holding a "Intermission Party" to celebrate the move.

Members of the public are welcome to join the event on June 30 at 6pm.

More details will be available on the LearnXArts Facebook page soon.

Top images via XY Wen and kong koh/Google Maps.

