Golden retriever walks over 64km in 27 days to old home after running from new owner in Northern Ireland

Through forests and fields, a golden retriever in Northern Ireland walked over 64km for 27 days to its previous home.

Cooper's journey was shared on Facebook by Lost Paws NI, a charity organisation, after the homing dog went missing on Apr. 1, 2023.

A Doggo's adventure

Cooper, described as "an extremely timid dog", slipped from its new owners in the Dungannon area in Northern Ireland.

News outlet Belfast Live said Cooper bolted from his new owner's car.

Cooper's new owner, Nigel, shared that he was getting Cooper and his other golden retriever Molly out of the car when Cooper bolted.

According to the Facebook post, Lost Paws NI was recruited to help search for the dog.

Lost Paws NI set up feeding stages and went door to door, talking to the locals in the area.

Several farmers reportedly saw Cooper, but after several days, Cooper disappeared from the area where his new family was staying with no leads or further information.

On Apr. 22, the organisation received a tip-off that Cooper was spotted at Lisnanane Lane, about 9km from his new family.

Cooper was spotted numerous times "making his way through fields" and "hanging around local properties".

Lost Paws NI went to Lisnanane Lane and set up feeding stations and a camera but could not find Cooper.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of Cooper close to Drum Manor Forest Park, Cookstown, about 9km away from Lisnanane Lane.

They put up posters and leaflets, but there was no news of Cooper.

Finally, on Apr. 28, Lost Paws NI got a call from a member of public who recognised Cooper from the social media post.

The person informed the organisation that he saw Cooper running towards its old home.

According to Belfast Live, Cooper's old home was in Tobermore, about 40 miles (over 64km) from his new residence.

Lost Paws NI stated in their post that they contacted Cooper's new owner, Nigel, and received a photo of a "disheveled but breathing" Cooper.

Later, Lost Paws NI posted an update stating that Cooper was secured and returned to his new owners.

"Cooper crossed main A roads, forests, fields, country roads all over 27 days to make his way back home from an area he had never been in before," the organisation wrote.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Nigel shared that he adopted Cooper from a kennel after being surrendered by its previous family.

Lost Paws NI stated in a new Facebook post on Apr. 30 that Cooper was "settling in well to his new home life" and was "enjoying some home comforts".

"Against ALL the odds, Cooper didn't stop battling and travelled a long distance through an area he had never been and had no way of knowing how to get back home, but he figured it out and arrived back at his previous address," Lost Paw NI wrote.

Top photos via Lost Paws NI's Facebook