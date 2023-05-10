Golden Retriever suffers broken leg after being hit by car along Sims Ave, owner appeals for information

A two-year-old Golden Retriever by the name of Enzo suffered a fracture to his front left forearm after being hit by a car along Sims Avenue in Geylang on May 3.

The dog also sustained chips to its teeth as well as bruises on its other limbs.

Now, through appeals on Facebook, the owners are hoping to find witnesses and for more information about what happened.

Owners learned about accident while on a trip

Details of the accident were briefly shared in two separate posts on Facebook.

The first of the posts was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on May 4 by a friend of the owners.

The second post was shared on Facebook group Roads.sg on May 5.

The dog's owners had shared that Enzo was under the care of a pet boarding facility while "[they] were away on a trip".

They were then informed that their dog had been hit by a car while a staff from the facility was walking it. This resulted in injuries not just to the dog but also to the walker as well.

The post shared that the walker was "bloodied due to the impact" of falling on the ground, but did not elaborate on the extent of the person's injuries.

The "driver drove off without stopping", the post read.

Accident took place along Sims Avenue

Mothership spoke to Stephanie, who is the sister of Enzo's owner, Christy.

"He is more of a family dog. And we both take turns in caring for him," Stephanie shared.

While she would usually help take care of Enzo in her sister's absence, they had placed Enzo under the care of a pet boarding facility this time around since both she and her sister would be away on a family trip.

The facility belonged to a pet shop Enzo has been visiting for its daycare services for close to a year now.

Enzo had boarded with the pet shop in the past, Stephanie shared. She declined to reveal the name of the pet shop as she does not wish for them to become a target of hate.

According to Stephanie, the accident happened along Sims Avenue between Lorong 31 and 33 around 9pm to 9:15pm.

Stephanie shared that her sister immediately booked an earlier flight home after receiving a call from the pet shop informing her about the accident.

Although the walker was not hit by the car, she sustained injuries as well.

Photos of the walker's injuries that Stephanie shared showed she suffered abrasions, bruises and cuts to her knee and hand.

Facebook users debate

Online users pointed out that the dog should not have been on the road in the first place.

Some also highlighted that in this case, the walker may have erred as much as the driver:

One user opined that the driver would have known if it had hit something.

Despite the debate, others simply expressed sympathy and wished the dog well.

Updates on Enzo's recovery

Stephanie updated that Enzo was discharged from the hospital on May 8 and is now recuperating at home.

"He is more alert and is able to walk a little as of now. However, he is still under monitoring as his appetite is still bad and may need to go back to hospital if he doesn't eat well," Stephanie elaborated.

One witness came forward

Since appealing for information online, Stephanie revealed that one witness has reached out to the sisters to share more about what happened prior to the accident.

According to Stephanie, the witness shared with her that she was walking her own dogs on the opposite side of the road from where Enzo and the walker were.

The witness also said that she heard a dog barking and noticed Enzo looking over at her dogs from between two parked cars on the other side of the road.

"Then Enzo took a step forward and was knocked by a car that was travelling at a very fast speed," Stephanie relayed.

Enzo was apparently "flung a distance and then ran over by the same car".

The witness did not mention seeing the walker getting injured.

Unfortunately, the witness was also unable to recall the make and model of the car involved in the accident.

Owners not blaming driver

Stephanie added that "we all agree that this accident could have been 100 per cent prevented."

She claimed that the walker was "newly hired", and the pet shop's boss had assured her that the new walker had been given the appropriate training before she was allowed to "handle" dogs.

"Nobody knows why she walked the dogs along the busy road when it was emphasised during training not to do so," Stephanie said.

On their attempts to find the driver, Stephanie emphasised that they were not trying to assign blame.

"Our main purpose is to find out what exactly happened," she clarified.

The sisters shared that they have since filed a police report.

Top image via Stephanie