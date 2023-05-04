M'sia doggo done with walk refuses to move unless woman carries him

A dog in Malaysia has recently captured the attention of people in Malaysia with its wilful antics.

Human walking for dog

The canine named "Ortu" belongs to a Malaysian veterinarian, Marlia Zulkapli.

Ortu was out for a routine walk with another vet named Ida.

The pair were making their way back to the clinic when Marlia drove past and chanced upon a bewildering sight.

In a video that Marlia uploaded on TikTok (@marliazulkapli), Ida could be seen walking backward with Ortu in tow, lifting the dog up by its front two paws.

Orto could be seen following happily, trotting forward on its two hind legs and wagging its tail.

Walk on my own four feet? No, bueno

Ida explained what was happening to Marlia in Malay that Ortu was refusing to walk home on its own.

She demonstrated by releasing her hold and dropping Ortu's paws.

Orto's tail immediately drooped downward and it even bore a forlorn expression to match.

It stopped dead in its tracks, refusing to take a single step and follow Ida, who took a step backward.

Resigned and probably used to Orto's antics, Ida walked back to the dog, lifted its paws, and the two continued sauntering back to the clinic.

As usual, the little rascal's tail perked up as soon as this happened.

Ortu is short for orang tua

Marlia confirmed in the TikTok video's caption that what happened in the video was a common occurrence.

She explained that Orto tends to tire after his afternoon walk.

However, the clinic staff are unable to carry Orto due to its weight and can only settle for lifting it by its front paws.

Referring to Orto as "special", Marlia added that the dog was severely injured and sported a "massive wound on its head" when it was rescued by an animal activist in 2022.

Orto was brought to Marlia's clinic, where the vets tended to its injuries.

The team apparently fell for the dog after they nursed it back to health, adopting it and naming it Ortu, short for orang tua (Malay for old person) for its comedic behaviour as seen in the video.

You can watch the adorable Orto below:

This dog is special. You know why.. He has been rescued by arwah @dadyoyen last year when tbere was a massive wound on his head. And we adopted him and take care of him eversince. We named him Ortu (stands for Orang Tua) sbb gaya dia😂. Dia boleh je jalan tapi lps walk2 kat luar waktu petang akan ada masalah nak suruh balik. Kita nak dukung dia tak larat sbb dia tersangatlah berat.

Top image screenshot from @marliazulkapli/TikTok