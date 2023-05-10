Back

65-year-old woman pays S$65 for dentures but receives toy teeth instead

She was unable to contact the seller afterwards.

Daniel Seow | May 10, 2023, 03:38 PM

If dentures are already considered false teeth, then what are fake dentures?

Unfortunately, one senior found out the hard way when she purchased six sets of dentures online for S$65, only for the seller to send her toy teeth.

She was subsequently unable to contact the seller.

Found the promotion attractive

Luo Tailan (transliteration), 65, told Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that she came across a Facebook post advertising dentures for sale in April 2023.

The dentures were offered at what Luo felt was a cheap price, with a "Buy three, get three free" promotion.

According to her, an accompanying video explained that buyers who purchased three sets of upper dentures would be entitled to three free sets of lower dentures.

Luo said that she found this promotion attractive, so she agreed to purchase six sets of dentures, for a total of S$65.

Apart from using one pair, she planned to give a pair apiece to her sister and her friend, Shin Min understood.

In order to arrange for the delivery, she was instructed to leave a comment on the post with her name and address.

'Dentures' no more than children's toys

About two weeks later, Luo received the parcel, and paid the fee upon delivery.

Then, she opened the package and proceeded to wash the 'dentures'.

However, just as she was about to try them on, she realised they were completely unusable.

"Shockingly, the 'dentures' I was sold were no more than children's toys," Luo shared.

Photo courtesy of Shin Min Daily News.

Based on the photo Luo provided Shin Min, the 'dentures' have a plasticky look, not unlike fake teeth used for Halloween costumes.

Image via product listing on GoSupps.com (for comparison purposes).

According to the SingHealth website, real dentures are typically made of acrylic or a combination of acrylic and metal.

Unable to contact seller

The already frustrated Luo found that she was unable to contact the seller, and to pursue a refund.

She resorted to leaving multiple comments on the original Facebook post, to warn other users against making the purchase.

Subsequently, the seller took down the post, Shin Min understood.

Luo hopes that by sharing her experience, it can prevent other would-be buyers from being scammed.

"It's a despicable thing to trick the elderly," she expressed, "After all, seniors like me don't have an income, and money is hard to come by."

Top image via Diana Polekhina on Unsplash.

