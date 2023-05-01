Back

Delta Sport Centre at Tiong Bahru reopens after being closed for renovation works since 2019

Lean Jinghui | May 01, 2023, 05:49 PM

Delta Sport Centre, formerly known as Delta Sport Complex, has officially reopened to members of the public.

According to a Facebook post by ActiveSG Delta Sport Centre, the mixed-use sports complex finally reopened on Apr. 30, after being closed for renovation works since 2019.

Red Bean Architects, the architect company in charge of its renovation, shared a photo of the rejuvenated complex in a post on Apr. 29.

Here's an idea of what to expect.

Sheltered pool and futsal courts

For the most part, instead of completely demolishing old structures, much of the complex's features have been repurposed for contemporary use.

For example, four new futsal courts have been added to the sport centre, and are now partially sheltered by the cantilevered roof of the original spectator stand from the old complex.

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

The full-size hockey pitch, which served Singapore's Hockey team since 1991 before they subsequently moved to Sengkang in 2010, has also been retained.

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

Other rejuvenated features include a "completely sheltered pool" with an accessibility ramp for older and disabled swimmers – compared to the former semi-sheltered wading pool – as well as a spruced-up indoor sports hall.

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

The new Delta Sport Centre also now features an outdoor running track around and through the entire complex, as well as a newly constructed ActiveSG gymnasium, located on top of the indoor swimming pool area.

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

A 24-hr access route from the pedestrian overpass on Tiong Bahru Road ensures that pedestrians can easily get from the complex to Alexandra Road, without having to "come down to ground level till one reaches either end of the complex".

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

Folks craving a post-workout indulge or a late-night snack can also look forward to a McDonald's outlet, set to open soon.

Photo via City Vue at Henderson Facebook

Background on Delta Sport Centre

The Delta Sport Centre is one of Singapore’s oldest mixed-use sports complexes, constructed by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in 1979.

Back then, the complex comprised of three swimming pools, a multi-purpose hall and a football field with a covered spectator stand.

In 2019, it was announced that Delta Sports Complex would be closing for renovation works and subsequently be reopening in 2021.

However, this was later delayed due to Covid-19 related reasons.

Details

Address: 900 Tiong Bahru Road, Singapore 158790

Opening hours: 

Image via ActiveSG Delta Sport Centre Facebook

Top images via City Vue at Henderson Facebook 

