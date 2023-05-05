DBS: Banking & payment services down 45 minutes, monies & deposits safe

DBS Bank said its banking and payment services were disrupted on May 5, 2023 for 45 minutes and returned to normal at 1:30pm.

A DBS spokesperson said:

Some of our retail customers faced difficulties accessing our banking and payment services, including DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, DBS Vickers mTrading, DBS PayLah! and ATMs earlier today.

Our digital systems returned to normal within 45 minutes at 1:30pm. Most of our ATMs are also up and running.

Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised, and your monies and deposits remain safe.

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience.