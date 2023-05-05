DBS & POSB iBanking & ATM services down for 45 minutes on May 5, 2023

Update, May 5, 2:15pm: DBS said its services have resumed since 1:30pm.

DBS and POSB internet banking services have gone down temporarily on May 5, 2023.

Reports of problems surfaced around noon.

Attempts to access the DBS digibank and PayLah! apps were unsuccessful.

One notification informed customers who tried to log in to use the mobile banking services that they should "check back later".

The notification read:

"digibank Alert You may be facing some delays and we're trying to sort it out now. Sorry for the inconvenience. Do check back later."

Bank customers have taken to Facebook to leave replies to posts about their inability to use the mobile banking services.

Mothership attempted to use the Paywave function for a retail transaction but was also unsuccessful.

A check at the ATM to attempt a cash withdrawal also revealed that banking facilities have gone down.

A Mothership reader said that PayNow and PayLah! services were also inaccessible.

DBS said in a statement:

Some of our retail customers faced difficulties accessing our banking and payment services, including DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, DBS Vickers mTrading, DBS PayLah! and ATMs earlier today. Our digital systems returned to normal within 45 minutes at 1:30pm. Most of our ATMs are also up and running. Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised, and your monies and deposits remain safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience.

Previously, DBS Bank's online banking services faced disruptions starting from Mar. 29 morning.

By 5:45pm that same day, DBS Bank said its digital services had returned to normal.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore characterised the disruption as "unacceptable".

An earlier disruption occurred in November 2021.

