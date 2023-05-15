Back

Crate & Barrel to close down in S'pore on May 31, 2023, extending discounts

They will be holding a "Thank You Singapore Sale".

Yen Zhi Yi | May 15, 2023, 06:19 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Furniture and retail store Crate & Barrel is closing down.

According to the store's Instagram post and story on May 15, its last day of business will be May 31, 2023.

Their online and ION Orchard stores will remain open until then.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Crate and Barrel Singapore (@crateandbarrelsg)

They thanked their Singapore customers for the past decade of support and loyalty.

The store's sister brand and digital retail store, CB2, will also be closing down on the same day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CB2 Singapore (@cb2singapore)

Closing down discounts

In addition, Crate & Barrel announced that they will be holding a closing down sale, with up to 40 per cent discounts storewide.

Similarly, CB2 will also be having an online sale of up to 50 per cent off their items.

More details will be provided in the upcoming days.

Crate & Barrel, founded in the U.S, opened their first Asian store in Singapore in January 2013, occupying two floors at ION Orchard.

Top images via Instagram/@crateandbarrelsg & Google Maps

Man in China rides pirate ship like he's at the park & talks on phone like it's no big deal

"There's no ship in the world that is good enough for him."

May 15, 2023, 06:06 PM

S'pore to host ceremony for Prince William's global environmental prize in Nov. 2023

Five winners will each receive £1 million (S$1.67 million) to scale up their environmental solutions.

May 15, 2023, 05:16 PM

Footwear strewn on ground at City Square Decathlon, customers allegedly to blame

Retail staff not retail slaves.

May 15, 2023, 03:52 PM

Good Samaritans help woman allegedly passed out drunk on MRT seat

Good Samaritans.

May 15, 2023, 03:19 PM

M'sian lawyer sues concert organisers over supposed missing seat at Blackpink KL concert

He said he wanted to take action so that concert organisers will be more responsible in the future.

May 15, 2023, 02:26 PM

M'sian woman caught carrying over S$20,000 in undeclared cash at Woodlands Checkpoint

Not declaring cash of over S$20,000 when travelling in or out of Singapore is an offence.

May 15, 2023, 02:14 PM

Pita Limjaroenrat of Thailand's Move Forward Party 'ready to be prime minister' but coalition talks lie ahead

First to 376 seats is the winner.

May 15, 2023, 02:04 PM

'Legit' air from Blackpink's S'pore concert listed for S$499 on Carousell

"You can smell Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose every time you open the bottle," the listing promises.

May 15, 2023, 01:22 PM

Blackpink Lisa spotted at Changi Beach seafood restaurant

Lisa in your area.

May 15, 2023, 12:28 PM

S'pore now imports live chickens from Indonesia

Singapore has previously only imported live chickens from Malaysia.

May 15, 2023, 12:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.