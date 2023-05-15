Crate & Barrel to close down in S'pore on May 31, 2023, extending discounts

Furniture and retail store Crate & Barrel is closing down.

According to the store's Instagram post and story on May 15, its last day of business will be May 31, 2023.

Their online and ION Orchard stores will remain open until then.

They thanked their Singapore customers for the past decade of support and loyalty.

The store's sister brand and digital retail store, CB2, will also be closing down on the same day.

Closing down discounts

In addition, Crate & Barrel announced that they will be holding a closing down sale, with up to 40 per cent discounts storewide.

Similarly, CB2 will also be having an online sale of up to 50 per cent off their items.

More details will be provided in the upcoming days.

Crate & Barrel, founded in the U.S, opened their first Asian store in Singapore in January 2013, occupying two floors at ION Orchard.

Top images via Instagram/@crateandbarrelsg & Google Maps