Back

Cow visits HDB flat for Hindu housewarming ritual, snacks on houseplant

Holy cow.

Ilyda Chua | May 08, 2023, 01:44 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

HDB dwellers were treated to an unusual sight when a cow appeared in their corridor — apparently, as part of a traditional Hindu housewarming ritual.

What happened

In a video posted on Reddit, a cow is led placidly down a HDB corridor by three men.

Right outside the flat, however, the cow stops to snack on a yummy-looking potted plant.

But it is unfortunately tugged away by its handler.

Meanwhile, off-camera, a child exclaims: "Wah, so cute!" as the men gently push the cow through the doorway of a HDB flat.

The video had apparently been circulating on WhatsApp.

What it means

While not a common ritual, there is in fact a Hindu practice involving bringing cows into new houses to bless them.

According to some, it is a blessing if the cow urinates or defecates in the house.

The cow is also sometimes milked, with that milk being used to wash the statues of deities.

Top photo via Reddit

ICA doesn’t collect info on S’pore citizenship applicant's wealth: Shanmugam

Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam highlighted that wealth or net worth is “not a primary criterion for assessment”.

May 08, 2023, 12:56 PM

S'pore swimmer Jonathan Tan breaks national record, meets Olympics qualifying mark

Congratulations!

May 08, 2023, 12:29 PM

8 cakes to buy for Mother's Day in S'pore based on the type of mum you have

In case you haven't buy yet.

May 08, 2023, 12:13 PM

Sanity Coffee Bar closing for good on June 25, after 4 years in Esplanade

:(

May 08, 2023, 12:02 PM

Woman on PMA delivering food in Bukit Batok hits boy, 2, speeds off without apology

Following the accident, the father of the boy wishes to raise awareness on errant delivery riders.

May 08, 2023, 11:59 AM

How 51-year-old S’porean mum of 3 switched to career in tech through Generation S’pore

It’s never too late to start a new career.

May 08, 2023, 11:48 AM

S'pore Pools branches to close for half day on May 9 for staff to volunteer at community event

Online account services will not be affected.

May 08, 2023, 11:13 AM

40 residents evacuated due to Pasir Ris 2nd floor HDB flat kitchen fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

May 08, 2023, 10:50 AM

Jack Neo making 'I Not Stupid 3', online casting auditions begin May 8

21 years after the first one was released.

May 08, 2023, 10:25 AM

Terry Xu, The Online Citizen Asia slapped with new POFMA correction directions

New posts have been put up regarding a May 2021 incident involving an elderly woman and the police in Yishun.

May 08, 2023, 08:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.