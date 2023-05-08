Cow visits HDB flat for Hindu housewarming ritual, snacks on houseplant

HDB dwellers were treated to an unusual sight when a cow appeared in their corridor — apparently, as part of a traditional Hindu housewarming ritual.

What happened

In a video posted on Reddit, a cow is led placidly down a HDB corridor by three men.

Right outside the flat, however, the cow stops to snack on a yummy-looking potted plant.

But it is unfortunately tugged away by its handler.

Meanwhile, off-camera, a child exclaims: "Wah, so cute!" as the men gently push the cow through the doorway of a HDB flat.

The video had apparently been circulating on WhatsApp.

What it means

While not a common ritual, there is in fact a Hindu practice involving bringing cows into new houses to bless them.

According to some, it is a blessing if the cow urinates or defecates in the house.

The cow is also sometimes milked, with that milk being used to wash the statues of deities.

Top photo via Reddit