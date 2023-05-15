Back

Child's foot trapped in escalator at MBS Apple store

Poor thing.

Hannah Martens | May 15, 2023, 06:28 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A child's right foot was caught in an escalator at the Apple Store in Marina Bay Sands on May 10, 2023.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they received a call for assistance at 2 Bayfront Avenue at 7:10pm.

A video of the incident was put up on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, where the user shared that the child's trapped foot caused panic at the store.

The user also said the Apple employees brought food and toys to help calm the child down until SCDF arrived a few minutes later.

Once SCDF arrived, they used rescue equipment to release the child's foot which was observed to be trapped at the side of the escalator.

The child was then conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

All Photos via Xiao Hong Shu

Rain blankets many areas of S'pore on May 16 morning after 37°C heat

A welcome respite.

May 16, 2023, 10:27 AM

S'pore loanshark lures boy, 12, with S$200 fast cash to spray paint & scribble O$P$ outside flat

He roped in a 17-year-old friend.

May 16, 2023, 10:12 AM

Ronaldo coming to S'pore again in June 2023

And he's back.

May 16, 2023, 04:40 AM

2 S'porean brothers, 36 & 40, arrested in Melaka after students 13-15 allegedly sexually & physically abused

Six police reports were lodged by the parents of the students.

May 16, 2023, 04:03 AM

Blackpink fans climb elevated structure outside Sports Hub to watch concert

DIY-ed a new concert ticket category.

May 16, 2023, 03:53 AM

S'pore police officer, 45, jailed 9 months for molesting 2 female officers during patrol & team bonding

He sexually harassed and molested them on multiple occasions over four years.

May 16, 2023, 03:32 AM

Police arrest man, 27, within 3 hours after he allegedly stole cash donations from Eunos mosque

Report made at 2:40am, arrest occurred within 3 hours.

May 16, 2023, 03:12 AM

New standalone Starbucks at Bird Paradise now open, giving away 2,000 reusable cups

City meets wild.

May 15, 2023, 07:20 PM

2 Indonesian women caught carrying more than S$35,600 in undeclared cash at S'pore Cruise Centre

The case has been referred to SPF for further investigation.

May 15, 2023, 07:17 PM

Anthony Chen's 'The Breaking Ice' & 2 other films with S'pore involvement premiering at Cannes Film Festival

Cool.

May 15, 2023, 07:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.