Child's foot trapped in escalator at MBS Apple store

A child's right foot was caught in an escalator at the Apple Store in Marina Bay Sands on May 10, 2023.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they received a call for assistance at 2 Bayfront Avenue at 7:10pm.

A video of the incident was put up on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, where the user shared that the child's trapped foot caused panic at the store.

The user also said the Apple employees brought food and toys to help calm the child down until SCDF arrived a few minutes later.

Once SCDF arrived, they used rescue equipment to release the child's foot which was observed to be trapped at the side of the escalator.

The child was then conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

All Photos via Xiao Hong Shu