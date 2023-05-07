S'pore man asks ChatGPT for Toto numbers, wins S$40

There are many perks when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI).

One of these many perks includes choosing the winning numbers for Toto, it seems.

That's what happened to one TikTok user @8_aron.

Asks ChatGPT for winning numbers

According to @8_aron, he asked AI chatbot ChatGPT for a set of seven numbers ranging from one to 49.

The chatbot gave the following seven random numbers: 12, 21, 28, 36, 42, 44, and 47.

He submitted those numbers for the System 7 draw on May 4, and the winning numbers for the day were 37, 21, 28, 44, 16, 25 and the additional number 24.

For those who aren't familiar with Toto, System 7 requires a person to choose seven numbers with a minimum bet amount of S$7.

Won S$40

Since he had three winning numbers, he won a total of S$40.

Not quite the jackpot, but it still is a profit of S$33.

In his TikTok, he thanked "CHATGPTcaishenye" for his win.

Cool.

Top image screenshot from @8_aron on TikTok.