Someone's pet cat sneaks into Sembawang flat, acts shocked when caught, refuses to leave

A pet cat with a pink collar broke into a Sembawang resident's house and refused to leave.

Not before acting shocked that it got caught in the first place.

The incident took place on Apr. 30 morning and no one came forward to claim the cat back for the next few days.

The annoyingly cute incident was made public on Facebook by the person whose home was intruded upon.

She took to the Lost and found pets in Singapore Facebook Group with videos and pictures of the cat in the hopes that its owner can come forward.

The woman shared that the cat had entered her house in Sembawang Drive in the morning.

The cat explored the woman's house and even got stuck between the grilles and the window.

The woman also said the cat refused to leave and refused to eat or drink when offered food.

As of May. 1, the cat was still hanging around.

Commenters online suggested that the woman put up a notice in the lift lobby about the cat.

In addition, one commenter also advised the resident to ask for proof when anyone claiming to be the owner showed up to claim the cat.

While some commenters expressed concern about the cat chilling at the window, the flat occupant assured them that the cat was safe as that window opens up to the corridor, which made it safe for the cat to exit.

The woman has since updated her post and said the cat has left the house.

Top photos via Facebook