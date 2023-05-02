Back

Someone's pet cat sneaks into Sembawang flat, acts shocked when caught, refuses to leave

Cat burglar.

Hannah Martens | May 02, 2023, 06:23 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pet cat with a pink collar broke into a Sembawang resident's house and refused to leave.

Not before acting shocked that it got caught in the first place.

The incident took place on Apr. 30 morning and no one came forward to claim the cat back for the next few days.

The annoyingly cute incident was made public on Facebook by the person whose home was intruded upon.

She took to the Lost and found pets in Singapore Facebook Group with videos and pictures of the cat in the hopes that its owner can come forward.

The woman shared that the cat had entered her house in Sembawang Drive in the morning.

The cat explored the woman's house and even got stuck between the grilles and the window.

The woman also said the cat refused to leave and refused to eat or drink when offered food.

As of May. 1, the cat was still hanging around.

Commenters online suggested that the woman put up a notice in the lift lobby about the cat.

In addition, one commenter also advised the resident to ask for proof when anyone claiming to be the owner showed up to claim the cat.

While some commenters expressed concern about the cat chilling at the window, the flat occupant assured them that the cat was safe as that window opens up to the corridor, which made it safe for the cat to exit.

The woman has since updated her post and said the cat has left the house.

Top photos via Facebook

Lorry overturns outside Suntec City in accident involving taxi, men, aged 47 & 56 taken to hospital

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

May 03, 2023, 02:44 PM

New community hub at Siglap South to replace 'aging' CC in 2029, will house F&B, sports facilities

An SLA spokesperson assured that a heritage grave in the area will not be affected by the redevelopment.

May 03, 2023, 02:20 PM

Why is 7-Eleven called '7-Eleven'?

Now you know.

May 03, 2023, 02:12 PM

Cat in M'sia enrolled in its own honorary PhD programme in Meow Language

Che Chombi Che Choki will officially complete its studies between 2026 and 2030.

May 03, 2023, 01:04 PM

Customer served undercooked chicken at Prego, dish listed as S$40 on menu

Medium-rare.

May 03, 2023, 10:17 AM

2 men caught on CCTV allegedly stealing bricks from Jalan Besar condo, police investigating

They purportedly needed the bricks to prop up a new fridge in a nearby restaurant.

May 03, 2023, 09:25 AM

Punggol Sumang Lane residents claim faeces & trolleys thrown from block, high-rise littering a daily problem

Residents claimed most of the items were thrown at night.

May 03, 2023, 02:16 AM

35°C on some days in S'pore during first 2 weeks of May 2023

It's getting hot in here.

May 03, 2023, 12:32 AM

Man in China, who works in maritime industry, sits next to Chinese goddess Mazu on plane

Lucky.

May 02, 2023, 06:42 PM

Hidden garden-themed cafe in Clarke Quay Central overlooks S'pore River, offers brunch, mains & pizza

Extensive menu.

May 02, 2023, 05:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.