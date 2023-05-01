Cat makes its way onto MRT platform, gets apprehended by staff before it can board

As everyone knows, fare evasion is an offence in Singapore's gloriously efficient public transport system, a behaviour that SMRT takes "a serious view" of.

One furry commuter, however, was recently caught red-pawed in the act.

Meow in the MRT

In a video posted by TikTok user Jian, the cat trotted down the stairs of Pasir Panjang MRT station, apparently on its merry way to the platform.

Unfortunately, before it was able to board a train, the cat was gently apprehended by two station staff members.

The cat was later seen being escorted out of the station by the staff.

To its credit, it scampered along quite cooperatively.

Very law-abiding indeed.

But perhaps also out of experience. Speaking to Mothership, Jian shared that the staff talked to the cat for a while before escorting it out.

"I think he's been there a few times because the staff was calling his name," she expained.

"It was very cute."

Paw-sitive response

In response, many users commented pawssible destinations that the cat might have been headed for.

Other users suggested that the visit might have been there for work rather than pleasure.

And yet another user sagely pointed out that it might not have been fare evasion after all, despite the feline's failure to tap in.

Top image via jian/TikTok