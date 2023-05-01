Back

Cat makes its way onto MRT platform, gets apprehended by staff before it can board

Caught red-pawed not tapping in.

Ilyda Chua | May 01, 2023, 12:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As everyone knows, fare evasion is an offence in Singapore's gloriously efficient public transport system, a behaviour that SMRT takes "a serious view" of.

One furry commuter, however, was recently caught red-pawed in the act.

Meow in the MRT

In a video posted by TikTok user Jian, the cat trotted down the stairs of Pasir Panjang MRT station, apparently on its merry way to the platform.

@jiannaaaaahbro didnt tap in and thought he could get away with it♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Unfortunately, before it was able to board a train, the cat was gently apprehended by two station staff members.

The cat was later seen being escorted out of the station by the staff.

To its credit, it scampered along quite cooperatively.

Very law-abiding indeed.

But perhaps also out of experience. Speaking to Mothership, Jian shared that the staff talked to the cat for a while before escorting it out.

"I think he's been there a few times because the staff was calling his name," she expained.

"It was very cute."

Paw-sitive response

In response, many users commented pawssible destinations that the cat might have been headed for.

Other users suggested that the visit might have been there for work rather than pleasure.

And yet another user sagely pointed out that it might not have been fare evasion after all, despite the feline's failure to tap in.

Top image via jian/TikTok

NTUC must 'do more & better' for underserved PMEs, youths: Ng Chee Meng

It will also do better for workers of all collars, Ng added.

May 01, 2023, 04:30 PM

Firsthand: After steps to cool property market, could S'pore still use rent regulation?

Resale and rental prices do move together, but the market usually takes a while.

May 01, 2023, 04:26 PM

Ho Ching: 'No need to hyperventilate' over latest increases in property stamp duties by S'pore government

The newest ABSD increases don't actually affect the majority of Singaporean home buyers.

May 01, 2023, 03:33 PM

4G leadership committed to protecting S'pore workers in tough times ahead: Lawrence Wong

The team will work closely with the NTUC and Labour Movement to secure sustained growth and good jobs for all Singaporeans, Wong said.

May 01, 2023, 11:27 AM

Lifelong learning a ‘key pillar’ of Forward S’pore exercise to refresh compact with workers: Lawrence Wong

Wong shared that the government plans to do so by shifting SkillsFuture into "higher gear".

May 01, 2023, 11:14 AM

What makes a S’porean young adult happy in this supposedly happiest country in Asia?

Ha-ha-happy?

May 01, 2023, 09:55 AM

Man from Canadian town of Dildo takes photos of phallic iceberg in Conception Bay

A joke that wrote itself.

April 30, 2023, 09:32 PM

Make-A-Wish S'pore launches alumni initiative to support children with critical illnesses

In celebration of World Wish Day.

April 30, 2023, 08:56 PM

Mixue mascot seeks 'retribution' after spectators interrupt its dance, but slips & tumbles over

Agent of chaos.

April 30, 2023, 08:55 PM

Woman in Medan, Indonesia dies after falling into airport lift gap, body found 3 days later

She may have been confused about the closed doors.

April 30, 2023, 08:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.