Cat & 30 humans evacuated from Woodlands HDB block after fire breaks out in unit

One block resident was conveyed to the hospital after they were assessed for breathlessness.

Hannah Martens | May 10, 2023, 11:43 AM

A fire broke out at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31 on May 8, 2023.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), it was alerted to the fire at about 2:50 pm.

The fire originated from a fourth-floor unit and involved the contents of a bedroom, said SCDF.

Three occupants from the affected unit were evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station using a water jet.

A cat was found in the affected unit's living room. It was rescued by SCDF firefighters and brought out to safety.

The police evacuated 30 residents from the block as a precautionary measure.

One resident from the affected block was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after being assessed by an SCDF paramedic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

