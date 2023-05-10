Cat & 30 humans evacuated from Woodlands HDB block after fire breaks out in unit

A fire broke out at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31 on May 8, 2023.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), it was alerted to the fire at about 2:50 pm.

The fire originated from a fourth-floor unit and involved the contents of a bedroom, said SCDF.

Three occupants from the affected unit were evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station using a water jet.

A cat was found in the affected unit's living room. It was rescued by SCDF firefighters and brought out to safety.

The police evacuated 30 residents from the block as a precautionary measure.

One resident from the affected block was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after being assessed by an SCDF paramedic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos via SCDF/Facebook