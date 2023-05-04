Back

Carrie Wong snaps pics with celebs like Michelle Yeoh & Jared Leto at Met Gala afterparty

Starstruck.

Fasiha Nazren | May 04, 2023, 04:31 PM

Events

The Met Gala took place last weekend on May 1.

The annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is often attended by international fashion and entertainment personalities.

Met Gala afterparty

Rubbing shoulders with these celebrities was Singaporean actress Carrie Wong.

While she didn't go to the main event, Wong was invited to the afterparty where she got to snap pictures with the likes of actress Michelle Yeoh, actor-musician Jared Leto and Olympic athlete Eileen Gu.

Ke Huy Quan

Michelle Yeoh

Jared Leto

Eileen Gu

In an Instagram post, Wong said it "has been nothing but a dream" to have attended the event.

US$30,000 per ticket

The Met Gala is an annual themed-fundraiser that raises money for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While not everyone has to pay to attend the prestigious gala, a solo ticket allegedly costs US$30,000 (S$39,835.65).

Top image from Carrie Wong.

