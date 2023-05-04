Carrie Wong snaps pics with celebs like Michelle Yeoh & Jared Leto at Met Gala afterparty

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Met Gala took place last weekend on May 1.
The annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is often attended by international fashion and entertainment personalities.
Met Gala afterparty
Rubbing shoulders with these celebrities was Singaporean actress Carrie Wong.
While she didn't go to the main event, Wong was invited to the afterparty where she got to snap pictures with the likes of actress Michelle Yeoh, actor-musician Jared Leto and Olympic athlete Eileen Gu.
Ke Huy Quan
Michelle Yeoh
Jared Leto
Eileen Gu
In an Instagram post, Wong said it "has been nothing but a dream" to have attended the event.
US$30,000 per ticket
The Met Gala is an annual themed-fundraiser that raises money for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
While not everyone has to pay to attend the prestigious gala, a solo ticket allegedly costs US$30,000 (S$39,835.65).
Top image from Carrie Wong.
