Carousell sellers offering to queue & buy Black Pink merchandise for others at National Stadium, S$5-S$10 comm per item

Blackpink fans showed up in droves at the National Stadium on Saturday morning, May 13 to buy official Black Pink Born Pink tour merchandise.

Among them are Carousell sellers, who have offered their time to queue up and buy items for others — in exchange for a commission.

Service with charge

The listings were posted a day or two before Saturday, with an image of the concert merchandise and its prices.

One Carousell seller detailed the prices, including commission, of all the merchandise available at the pop-up outside Kallang Wave Mall.

Based on the official prices listed, the seller is charging S$5 to S$10 of commission, depending on the item bought.

The seller stated that they will be at the venue at 4pm to queue up to get the items.

Another, providing the same service, said they will be going down on both days and will charge a commission fee of S$4.50 per item.

Other items sold

Besides these offers, other listings posted earlier on the same day included Black Pink's pullover hoodies, ranging from S$120 to S$150, which cost S$100 at the pop-up.

The tour t-shirts are going for S$80, which are sold officially for S$60.

The K-pop group's official merchandise site does not have the listing for these items yet.

Snaking queues

Long lines appeared by 8:45am on Saturday morning outside the National Stadium where Black Pink will be performing two shows in the evenings over the weekend.

The crowd did not subside even at around 1:30pm.

Top images via Black Pink/FB and Carousell.