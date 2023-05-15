Anthony Chen's 'The Breaking Ice' & 2 other films with S'pore involvement premiering at Cannes Film Festival

Three feature films, which were made with Singapore's involvement, will have their world premieres at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The films are:

"The Breaking Ice" by Singaporean director Anthony Chen "Tiger Stripes" by Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell" by Vietnamese director Pham Thien An

This is the most number of feature films with local involvement that have made it to the festival since 1997, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a press release.

According to IMDA, "Tiger Stripes" and "Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell" involved Singapore-based producers.

The two films were also partly funded by the Singapore Film Commission (SFC) and IMDA's Southeast Asia Co-Production Grant.

"The Breaking Ice"

Chen's latest film "The Breaking Ice" will debut in the festival's Un Certain Regard section, which focuses on arthouse and artistically daring films from across the globe.

Starring Chinese actors Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao, the film follows the blossoming relationship among three young adults in their 20s, set over a short few days in the winter snow.

This is Chen's fourth feature film and his first one shot in mainland China.

On May 15, 2023, Variety unveiled the first teaser clip from "The Breaking Ice", showing the three main characters walking in the snow.

Talking about the film's upcoming premiere at Cannes, Chen said:

"It’s great to screen at Cannes for the fourth time, with a new film. It’s especially meaningful for me as it will be exactly 10 years since 'Ilo Ilo' won the Camera d'Or at Cannes. Even though this film is shot and set in China, I find it a wonderful opportunity to introduce new Singapore talent to the world. In 'The Breaking Ice', Singaporean musician Kin Leonn composed all the original music, marking his feature debut."

"Tiger Stripes"

Malaysian film "Tiger Stripes" features Singapore-based producer Fran Borgia.

Singapore sound designer Lim Ting Li, as well as local character design and special effects make-up supervisor June Goh were also involved in the making of this film.

The film tells the tale of Zaffan, a 12-year-old girl struggling with puberty who soon discovers a horrifying secret about her body.

Here's the official trailer for the film:

"Tiger Stripes" will premiere at Cannes Critics’ Week.

It will also be competing in the festival's Camera d'Or for best debut feature.

"Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell"

Singaporean Jeremy Chua was the lead producer in the Vietnamese film "Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell".

It has been selected for the Directors’ Fortnight section of the festival.

The film follows the journey of a Vietnamese man who must travel across rural Vietnam to deliver his sister-in-law's body back to their hometown after a tragic motorcycle accident.

He is also entrusted with caring for his five-year-old nephew, who survived the accident.

Here is the trailer:

Like "Tiger Stripes", this film will also be competing in the festival's Camera d’Or for best debut feature.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival will open on May 16. It ends on May 27.

Grants for media projects

In its press release, IMDA said this year's participation will mark nearly 20 years that 'Made with SG' content and Singapore media companies are showcased at the Cannes Film Market.

To continue ongoing efforts to nurture Singapore's media industry, SFC and IMDA have issued the call-for-proposals for films: Long-Form and Short-Form Content Grants under the Media Talent Progression Programme (MTPP).

IMDA stated that since 2018, these content grants support the production of content that "provides quality roles for local media professionals, in order to build up their portfolio and experience".

As of May 1, 2023, more than 300 media professionals and 35 projects were supported under the MTPP, of which 11 have been released, while the others are in the development pipeline or in the process of premiering.

All released films have performed well, said IMDA, and have garnered top accolades at prestigious international film festivals and award platforms, or sold to major streamers such as Netflix and Amazon.

From now until Jul. 17, 2023, interested individuals and companies can visit this site to find out more details on the call-for-proposals.

Top images from Anthony Chen/IG & Amanda Nell Eu/IG.