Back

Cambodia apologises for upside-down flag blunder at SEA Games opening ceremony

The Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar flags were flown upside down.

Keyla Supharta | May 06, 2023, 07:37 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 32nd Southeast Asia Games commenced yesterday and will take place till May 17.

The opening ceremony yesterday drew attention for the wrong reasons, as many noticed country flags being flown upside down.

Cambodia, the host of the games, has since released a formal apology for the mistake.

Upside down

The SEA Games opening ceremony was held at the newly built Morodok Techo National Stadium

In a performance by local singers, several flag-bearers were seen carrying and flagging the flags of participating countries.

However, many noticed that the Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar flags were upside down.

Image via On Sports/YouTube.

Here's a side-by-side comparison uploaded by a Facebook user:

Public apology

Many people expressed outrage at the mistake on the formal SEA Games Facebook page.

The acting general secretary of Indonesia's National Olympic Committee Harry Warganegara said they immediately submitted a formal letter over the upside-down flag, CNN Indonesia reported.

Warganegara said Cambodia directly apologised and ensured that a similar blunder would not be repeated in the ceremony.

Town Production, a Cambodian broadcasting and media production company, also issued a public apology on Saturday (May 6).

In the statement, the production company said it deeply regretted the “disrespectful mistake” involving "an oversight from our part for mistakenly reversing the flags".

“We take full responsibility on this matter and would like to humbly ask for your forgiveness for overlooking such important details from our team," they said.

"Moving forward, we hope this mistake will serve as a cautionary tale for others and will work internally to improve our form and ensure this will never happen again.”

They added that they will send an official apology letter to the embassies of the three countries affected by the mistake.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a flag blunder occurred at SEA Games.

In 2017, Malaysia apologised for printing the Indonesian flag upside down in a SEA Games souvenir booklet.

They also got a number of flags wrong in a medal tally broadcast on TV.

Top image via On Sports/YouTube.

Yishun flat found to have defects in private sanitary pipes that allowed flood of muddy water into unit

Unfortunate and unusual incident.

May 06, 2023, 05:33 PM

Ex-garbage collector tackles stigma toward the trade, says colleagues earn S$5,000 to S$10,000

Wah.

May 06, 2023, 05:03 PM

Close to 90% of respondents to AVS survey say cats suitable as pets, most support them being kept in HDB flats

80 per cent of those surveyed agreed that first time cat and dog owners should attend mandatory short courses on basic pet care skills. 

May 06, 2023, 04:53 PM

Masakan Shaik Sabri caterer suspended until further notice after severe cockroach infestation in Bedok kitchen

Food safety lapses included poor housekeeping and unclean premises.

May 06, 2023, 04:19 PM

Former Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum charged with 3 new offences, on top of 3 previous charges

Hyflux, the troubled water treatment company, was wound up in 2021.

May 06, 2023, 04:17 PM

'Please stop,' TikToker begs after being harassed with AI-generated nude photos of herself

"Anything you see of me is edited or fake," she said.

May 06, 2023, 01:11 PM

Security guard in China faces paralysis after saving girl who jumped off building, gets criticised by girl's family

He was also let go from his job.

May 06, 2023, 12:55 PM

M'sia motorcyclist, 50, killed by lightning strike that left holes in road

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

May 06, 2023, 11:46 AM

S'porean retiree, 71, downloads 'disk cleanup program' & loses S$45,000, goes back to work

74 suspicious transactions were made, affecting two bank accounts.

May 06, 2023, 11:28 AM

At 18, she became S’pore’s 1st female footballer to play in a European league — but now what?

Danelle Tan has already made history, but she’s only just getting started.

May 06, 2023, 09:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.