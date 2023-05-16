SMRT bus driver suspended for using phone & eating while driving on expressway

A bus driver in Singapore has been suspended after he was seen eating and using his phone while driving on the expressway.

Footage of his actions was uploaded onto TikTok by user @painhub243b, who alleged that the incident happened on bus service 960, at 7.20pm on May 12.

The video showed the driver using both of his hands to unwrap what appeared to be a sweet and putting it in his mouth before placing his hand back onto the steering wheel.

The video then showed the driver looking at his phone while driving.

User who took the video criticised on Facebook

The video was also shared to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, where it attracted over 84,000 views.

While some commenters agreed that the driver's actions were irresponsible, a significant number of them also criticised the person who took the video, adding that his act of filming had affected the driver's income.

One commenter also highlighted that the person taking the video could have simply advised the driver instead of filming him.

In response to Mothership‘s queries, deputy managing director of SMRT buses, Vincent Gay, said:

"We do not condone unsafe driving behaviour. The safety of commuters and other road users is our top priority. We have suspended the bus captain from duty for further investigations. Our bus captains are constantly reminded to always observe all safety and road regulations."

Top screenshots via @painhub243b/TikTok